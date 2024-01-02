Akinlabi ‘Phisha’ Akinbulumo Unveils ‘Half Mask: Indivi-duality’ at Kokopelli Gallery

In the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos, the Kokopelli Gallery will be awash with the thought-provoking artworks of Akinlabi ‘Phisha’ Akinbulumo. Unveiling his debut solo exhibition, ‘Half Mask: Indivi-duality’, Phisha invites the audience to embark on a reflective exploration of the duality within humans, set to run from the 7th to the 20th of January, 2024.

Unmasking Duality

The exhibition showcases a collection of 30 artworks and several installation pieces. These pieces are not mere aesthetic expressions; they are narratives woven to highlight the juxtaposition of fear with strength and the hidden sadness beneath outward joy. The term ‘half mask’ is a metaphorical representation of the partial personas people create in their quest for connection and belonging. It underlines how individuals reveal some aspects of their true selves while concealing others. The aim is to provoke thought about the masks we all wear and the stories we tell.

Art, Storytelling, and Dialogue

Phisha’s background in storytelling and visual arts is evident in his works. His art, much like his stories, is layered with depth and meaning, inviting viewers to not just look, but to see, feel, and reflect. The exhibition is designed to encourage empathy and understanding in the collective journey of navigating life’s hurdles. It’s a testament to the human experience, a mirror held up to society, reflecting our shared struggles and triumphs.

Kokopelli Gallery: A Haven for Storytellers

Founded in 2021, Kokopelli Gallery is committed to showcasing artists skilled in storytelling. It boasts a multi-room setting that includes The Grotto, a meditation space, and immersive storytelling room. The gallery serves as a platform for creatives to engage in storytelling and dialogue. The finale of ‘Half Mask: Indivi-duality’ will include an Artist Talk and a Tales & Cocktails event, further fostering the spirit of conversation and shared experiences.