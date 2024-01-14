en English
Arts & Entertainment

Akhilesh Yadav Pays Tribute to Renowned Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana: A Void in the Literary World

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, celebrated for his profound shayari (poetry), has passed away recently, leaving a deep void in the literary world. The news of his passing has been received with grief and sorrow by admirers, followers, and contemporaries alike. Among them, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed his heartfelt condolences over the death of the poet and acknowledged his significant contribution to Urdu literature and Indian poetry.

A Life Celebrated in Verses

Munawwar Rana, aged 71, was a celebrated figure in the realm of Urdu poetry, known for his poignant verses that often touched upon themes of love, loss, and societal issues. His work resonated deeply with many across generations, earning him widespread acclaim. Rana’s health had been deteriorating due to throat cancer, and he passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, leaving behind a substantial literary legacy.

Akhilesh Yadav, addressing the public, extended his sympathies to Rana’s family and followers. The tribute from the Samajwadi Party chief underscores the respect and admiration Munawwar Rana commanded within political circles and among the wider populace for his literary achievements. Sharing a couplet from Rana’s poem, Yadav wished peace for the departed soul, reflecting the deep cultural impact of the poet’s work.

A Legacy Remembered

Rana’s contribution to Urdu literature and Indian poetry goes beyond his numerous accolades, including the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014. His passing is mourned not only by the literary community but also by numerous fans who found solace and connection in his emotionally charged and profound verses. As the literary world pays tribute to this departed soul, the legacy of Munawwar Rana lives on, immortalized in his verses that continue to touch hearts and provoke thought.

Arts & Entertainment India Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

