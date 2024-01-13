Aju Varghese Gears Up for the Release of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’

Malayalam cinema’s beloved actor, Aju Varghese, known for his notable performances in ‘Vellimoonga’ and ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, is awaiting the release of his forthcoming film, ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. On his 39th birthday, on January 11, the film’s director, Vineeth Sreenivasan, revealed the character poster featuring Aju. The poster presents Aju in a distinguished salt and pepper hairstyle, dressed in formal attire, standing next to a yellow car, with his gaze fixed upwards.

Anticipation Around ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’

‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, produced by Merryland Cinemas, has been shot in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. The film also stars actors Pranav Mohanlal, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. While the plot remains a mystery, the film is scheduled to hit the screens during Ramzan.

A Look Back at Aju Varghese’s Recent Work

Aju Varghese was last seen in the popular web series ‘Perilloor Premier League’ streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar, where he essayed the character of Pyscho Balachandran. His performance, along with fellow actor Ashokan, received considerable praise. A previous poster of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’, released on December 20, depicted Pranav and Dhyan against a cutout of the late Tamil actor MGR, suggesting a retro setting for the film.