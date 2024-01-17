AJR To Perform at 2024 NHL Stadium Series Game, Adding a Musical Touch to the Ice

Pop trio AJR is gearing up to hit the ice — or more accurately, the stage — during the intermission of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. The band, who gained popularity with their hit song "Yes, I'm a Mess," will be performing at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on February 18, adding a musical spark to the much-anticipated face-off between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

From Hits to Hockey: AJR's Exciting Performance

The band's performance is set to feature songs from their recently released fifth studio album, 'The Maybe Man,' along with some of their greatest hits like 'Sober Up,' 'Burn the House Down,' and 'Bang!' Comprised of brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, AJR's involvement in the event is particularly poignant given their New York City upbringing and personal affinity for hockey.

A Fusion of Sports and Entertainment

This blend of sports and entertainment is part of a larger series of festivities planned around the outdoor hockey games. The day before AJR's performance, pop sensations the Jonas Brothers will also be warming up the crowd with a pre-game concert when the New Jersey Devils battle the Philadelphia Flyers. These performances not only enhance the fun-filled atmosphere but also serve to draw in a broader audience, uniting hockey fans and music lovers alike.

Tuning in to the Action

For those who prefer to stay warm and cozy, there's no need to miss out on the action. The game and AJR's performance will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on numerous channels, including ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S., and SN and TVAS in Canada. So, whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or an AJR admirer, mark your calendars and tune in for an unforgettable blend of athletic prowess and musical talent.