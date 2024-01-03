en English
Arts & Entertainment

AJR Announces ‘The Maybe Man Tour’ 2024: First-Ever Arena Show at Chase Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
AJR Announces ‘The Maybe Man Tour’ 2024: First-Ever Arena Show at Chase Center

In a significant announcement that has excited music enthusiasts worldwide, the American pop sensation AJR has unveiled plans for The Maybe Man Tour slated for 2024. This much-anticipated tour, a nod to their album bearing the same name, will mark a new milestone in their illustrious career. The highlight of the tour will be the band’s first-ever arena performance in the vibrant city of San Francisco, at the famed Chase Center, on April 29.

From Street Performances to Worldwide Fame

The band, consisting of the Met brothers Adam, Ryan, and Jack, embarked on their musical journey in 2005 with humble beginnings. They captivated the streets of New York City with their performances, steadily building a fan base that would soon catapult them to stardom. Their breakthrough came in 2013 with the viral hit song ‘I’m Ready’, marking their arrival on the global music scene.

Discography that Resonates with Fans

Following their initial success, AJR released their debut album, ‘Living Room,’ in 2015, a testament to their unique musical style. Their career gained further momentum with the 2017 album ‘The Click’ that featured radio favorites ‘Sober Up’ and ‘Weak’, solidifying their position in the music industry. Their subsequent albums, ‘Neotheater’ in 2019 and ‘OK Orchestra’ in 2021, continued to resonate with fans. Notably, ‘OK Orchestra’ included the track ‘World’s Smallest Violin,’ which gained substantial traction on the social media platform TikTok.

The Maybe Man Tour: A New Chapter

The success of their past albums has set the stage for AJR’s upcoming The Maybe Man Tour. This worldwide arena tour is seen as a testament to the band’s ever-growing popularity and the impact of their music that transcends boundaries. Fans eagerly await this tour, an opportunity to witness the band’s electrifying performances on a grand scale. Tickets for the Chase Center performance are now available for purchase, promising a musical experience that fans wouldn’t want to miss.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

