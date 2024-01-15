en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ajoka Theatre Marks 40th Anniversary with ‘Theatre of Resistance’ Discussion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Ajoka Theatre Marks 40th Anniversary with ‘Theatre of Resistance’ Discussion

Marking a monumental milestone, Ajoka Theatre, a prominent Pakistani theatre company, kicked off its 40th-anniversary celebrations with a riveting panel discussion. The dialogue, pivoting around the theme ‘Theatre of Resistance,’ became a part of Lahore’s vibrant Thinkfest festival. The stage was graced by esteemed personalities like Professor Shaista Sirajud Din, the renowned playwright Shahid Nadeem, author Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the distinguished poet Dr. Sughra Sadaf, and Punjab University’s Professor Ahmad Bilal.

Redefining Cultural Expression

Throughout the event, a common thread emerged – the undeniable influence of Ajoka in challenging the status quo and paving the way for open cultural expression. Professor Sirajud Din articulated how Ajoka has served as a breath of fresh air in a society grappling with the shackles of extremism and censorship. This theatre company, through its innovative and bold plays, has sparked a revolution of thoughts and perspectives.

Igniting Youth Passion

Syed Qasim Ali Shah delved into Ajoka’s impact on the Pakistani youth. The group, he opined, stands as an exemplary model for the younger generation, shedding light on the profound potential and future of drama. Its plays echo with emotional and social resonance, creating a lasting impact.

Ajoka’s Unique Theatrical Contribution

Dr. Sughra Sadaf offered her tribute to the founders of Ajoka. She applauded the group’s plays, notably on Sufi themes like ‘Bulha,’ for pioneering a unique form of indigenous theatre. The group’s contribution to Pakistani theatre is unparalleled, generating a blend of creativity, tradition, and thought-provoking narratives.

Inspiring Future Theatre Practitioners

Professor Ahmad Bilal highlighted the influence Ajoka has had in inspiring new generations of socially conscious theatre practitioners. He lauded Shahid Nadeem’s film ‘Manto’ as a significant contribution to the digital era of Pakistani cinema. The film is a reflection of Ajoka’s audacious spirit and its commitment to pushing boundaries.

Shahid Nadeem, currently serving as the Executive Director of Ajoka, reminisced about the group’s journey over four decades. He attributed the group’s success to the unwavering dedication of its members and their adaptability in the face of authoritarianism and extremism. The event was punctuated with soulful performances by Ajoka singers and a video screening, commemorating the group’s rich history.

0
Arts & Entertainment Pakistan Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
51 seconds ago
Bianca Gonzalez Celebrates Friend Robi Domingo's Wedding, Reflects on 15-Year Friendship
Bianca Gonzalez, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, recently celebrated the wedding of her dear friend and fellow television host, Robi Domingo, to his partner, Maiqui Pineda. The two have shared a strong bond for 15 years, a relationship that has seen them through both professional triumphs and personal tribulations. A Friendship Spanning Over
Bianca Gonzalez Celebrates Friend Robi Domingo's Wedding, Reflects on 15-Year Friendship
Bollywood Stars Shine at Aamir Khan's Daughter's Wedding Reception
2 mins ago
Bollywood Stars Shine at Aamir Khan's Daughter's Wedding Reception
Humor and Quirks Define the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
6 mins ago
Humor and Quirks Define the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Rule Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Showcase of Diverse Storytelling
57 seconds ago
'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Rule Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Showcase of Diverse Storytelling
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
1 min ago
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
Lockdown-Born Australian Rock Band King Canyon Tops Charts with 'Blacktop'
2 mins ago
Lockdown-Born Australian Rock Band King Canyon Tops Charts with 'Blacktop'
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
21 seconds
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
40 seconds
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
42 seconds
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
1 min
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
1 min
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
2 mins
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
2 mins
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
2 mins
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
2 mins
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
34 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app