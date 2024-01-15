Ajoka Theatre Marks 40th Anniversary with ‘Theatre of Resistance’ Discussion

Marking a monumental milestone, Ajoka Theatre, a prominent Pakistani theatre company, kicked off its 40th-anniversary celebrations with a riveting panel discussion. The dialogue, pivoting around the theme ‘Theatre of Resistance,’ became a part of Lahore’s vibrant Thinkfest festival. The stage was graced by esteemed personalities like Professor Shaista Sirajud Din, the renowned playwright Shahid Nadeem, author Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the distinguished poet Dr. Sughra Sadaf, and Punjab University’s Professor Ahmad Bilal.

Redefining Cultural Expression

Throughout the event, a common thread emerged – the undeniable influence of Ajoka in challenging the status quo and paving the way for open cultural expression. Professor Sirajud Din articulated how Ajoka has served as a breath of fresh air in a society grappling with the shackles of extremism and censorship. This theatre company, through its innovative and bold plays, has sparked a revolution of thoughts and perspectives.

Igniting Youth Passion

Syed Qasim Ali Shah delved into Ajoka’s impact on the Pakistani youth. The group, he opined, stands as an exemplary model for the younger generation, shedding light on the profound potential and future of drama. Its plays echo with emotional and social resonance, creating a lasting impact.

Ajoka’s Unique Theatrical Contribution

Dr. Sughra Sadaf offered her tribute to the founders of Ajoka. She applauded the group’s plays, notably on Sufi themes like ‘Bulha,’ for pioneering a unique form of indigenous theatre. The group’s contribution to Pakistani theatre is unparalleled, generating a blend of creativity, tradition, and thought-provoking narratives.

Inspiring Future Theatre Practitioners

Professor Ahmad Bilal highlighted the influence Ajoka has had in inspiring new generations of socially conscious theatre practitioners. He lauded Shahid Nadeem’s film ‘Manto’ as a significant contribution to the digital era of Pakistani cinema. The film is a reflection of Ajoka’s audacious spirit and its commitment to pushing boundaries.

Shahid Nadeem, currently serving as the Executive Director of Ajoka, reminisced about the group’s journey over four decades. He attributed the group’s success to the unwavering dedication of its members and their adaptability in the face of authoritarianism and extremism. The event was punctuated with soulful performances by Ajoka singers and a video screening, commemorating the group’s rich history.