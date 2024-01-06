Ajay Devgn to Star in ‘Raid 2’, Continues Diverse Bollywood Projects

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to once again don the mantle of IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Raid 2’. This announcement comes as a treat to his fans, who eagerly anticipate his return to the role that was widely applauded in the box office success ‘Raid’. The sequel, directed by the adept Rajkumar Gupta, is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

Unsung Heroes of the Income Tax Department

‘Raid 2’ seeks to continue the narrative of the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, promising higher stakes, more intense drama, and suspense. True to the legacy of the original, the sequel aims to highlight the true stories of high-profile income tax raids from the 1980s. The shooting for the film commenced on January 6, 2024, with production taking place across various locations in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Devgn’s Diverse Portfolio

Despite the unexpected performance of his recent film ‘Bholaa’, Ajay Devgn continues to engage in intriguing projects. Besides ‘Raid 2’, he is also involved in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ with co-star Tabu, a musical love story set for release on April 26, 2024. Ajay Devgn will also be seen reprising his role in ‘Singham Again’, part of Rohit Shetty’s popular cop universe, with shooting expected to resume in early 2024.

Devgn on Changing Dynamics of Bollywood

On a recent episode of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, Ajay Devgn discussed the evolving dynamics within the Bollywood industry, providing a glimpse into the challenges and rewards of his acting career. His continued contribution to cinema, as evidenced by his diverse range of roles and projects, signifies his unwavering commitment to delivering powerful performances to his audience.