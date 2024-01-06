en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn to Star in ‘Raid 2’, Continues Diverse Bollywood Projects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Ajay Devgn to Star in ‘Raid 2’, Continues Diverse Bollywood Projects

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to once again don the mantle of IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Raid 2’. This announcement comes as a treat to his fans, who eagerly anticipate his return to the role that was widely applauded in the box office success ‘Raid’. The sequel, directed by the adept Rajkumar Gupta, is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

Unsung Heroes of the Income Tax Department

‘Raid 2’ seeks to continue the narrative of the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, promising higher stakes, more intense drama, and suspense. True to the legacy of the original, the sequel aims to highlight the true stories of high-profile income tax raids from the 1980s. The shooting for the film commenced on January 6, 2024, with production taking place across various locations in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Devgn’s Diverse Portfolio

Despite the unexpected performance of his recent film ‘Bholaa’, Ajay Devgn continues to engage in intriguing projects. Besides ‘Raid 2’, he is also involved in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ with co-star Tabu, a musical love story set for release on April 26, 2024. Ajay Devgn will also be seen reprising his role in ‘Singham Again’, part of Rohit Shetty’s popular cop universe, with shooting expected to resume in early 2024.

Devgn on Changing Dynamics of Bollywood

On a recent episode of Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, Ajay Devgn discussed the evolving dynamics within the Bollywood industry, providing a glimpse into the challenges and rewards of his acting career. His continued contribution to cinema, as evidenced by his diverse range of roles and projects, signifies his unwavering commitment to delivering powerful performances to his audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
57 seconds ago
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
In a triumphant moment for pop music, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie has etched its name in history as the highest-grossing concert film and documentary, eclipsing the previous record set by Michael Jackson’s ‘This Is It’. The Swift-led cinematic experience has amassed a global revenue of over $261.6 million, marginally outperforming Jackson’s film, which
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
5 mins ago
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
David Foster and Katherine McPhee's Prodigy Toddler Wows With Drumming Skills
7 mins ago
David Foster and Katherine McPhee's Prodigy Toddler Wows With Drumming Skills
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
2 mins ago
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
3 mins ago
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
3 mins ago
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
New Bill Set to Combat Wage Theft as Colorado Mountain College Demonstrates Fiscal Responsibility
1 min
New Bill Set to Combat Wage Theft as Colorado Mountain College Demonstrates Fiscal Responsibility
Trump's Controversial Civil War Remarks Ignite Debate Before Iowa Caucus
2 mins
Trump's Controversial Civil War Remarks Ignite Debate Before Iowa Caucus
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Commits to Levelling Up 'Forgotten Towns' Like Accrington
3 mins
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Commits to Levelling Up 'Forgotten Towns' Like Accrington
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
4 mins
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
4 mins
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
NSC Malaysia Announces New Deputy Directors-General in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle
4 mins
NSC Malaysia Announces New Deputy Directors-General in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle
The Hidden Faces of COVID-19: A Global Impact Study on Employment and Income
6 mins
The Hidden Faces of COVID-19: A Global Impact Study on Employment and Income
South Sudan's Electoral Body Charts Course for Upcoming Elections
6 mins
South Sudan's Electoral Body Charts Course for Upcoming Elections
APDR Accuses West Bengal Government of Discrimination in Flood Relief
6 mins
APDR Accuses West Bengal Government of Discrimination in Flood Relief
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app