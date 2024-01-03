en English
Arts & Entertainment

Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Project

Aizu Technical High School, nestled in Aizu-Wakamatsu City, Fukushima Prefecture, has embarked on a unique venture of constructing a traditional Japanese teahouse, Kakushoan, in the school’s courtyard. This endeavor, featuring the collaborative efforts of all four departments of the school, marks an unprecedented interdisciplinary initiative among technical high schools in the region.

Interdepartmental Collaboration for Construction

The architecture interior department is spearheading the construction of Kakushoan, a one-story wooden structure with a floor space of about five square meters. Meanwhile, the ceramic chemistry department is lending its expertise to produce decorative tiles that will embellish the interior of the teahouse. The name Kakushoan, translating to ‘flying crane arbor,’ is inspired by the crane symbol in the school’s emblem, emblematic of the students’ aspirations to take flight into the world.

Contribution from Other Departments

Contributions are not limited to the architecture and ceramic chemistry departments. The machine department is taking charge of producing signboards and tea kettles, while the electrical information department is installing solar panels and indoor lighting, making the teahouse a symbol of modern sustainability intertwined with traditional aesthetics.

Inspired by Local Heritage

Kakushoan has been designed to reflect and honor the local heritage of Aizu-Wakamatsu city, renowned for its historic Rinkaku teahouse in Tsurugajo Castle Park. With its completion targeted for autumn, the teahouse’s inauguration is expected to coincide with the school’s cultural festival. The teahouse will also serve as the hub for the school’s tea ceremony club, offering students a tangible connection with their cultural past.

During a ridgepole-raising ceremony, students conducted a ritual prayer and scattered sweets, a traditional gesture to ensure the safe completion of the construction. Yoshinori Matsumoto, the school principal, encouraged students to learn beyond their regular coursework, emphasizing the value of this hands-on experience.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

