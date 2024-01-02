en English
Arts & Entertainment

Aishwarya Sharma Reveals Rekha’s Unexpected Appearance at Her Wedding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Aishwarya Sharma Reveals Rekha’s Unexpected Appearance at Her Wedding

Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Aishwarya Sharma, recently graced a podcast where she opened up about her wedding to fellow actor Neil Bhatt. The highlight of their nuptials, however, was the unexpected appearance of veteran actress Rekha, a detail that Aishwarya recounted with evident surprise and delight.

Rekha’s Surprise Appearance

Aishwarya’s narrative of Rekha’s presence at her wedding was nothing short of fascinating. The acclaimed actress not only attended the ceremony but also seized the opportunity to promote Aishwarya and Neil’s popular television show. A gesture that emphatically underscored her support for their work.

Gracious Gestures

During the event, Rekha presented Aishwarya with a traditional Kanjeevaram saree – a symbol of goodwill deeply rooted in South Indian culture. This act of kindness further highlighted Rekha’s gracious nature, as Aishwarya recollected the encounter with a sense of awe and admiration for the renowned actress.

Affectionate Encounters

Podcast host Bharti Singh also reflected on her personal interaction with Rekha, adding another dimension to the narrative. Bharti recalled how Rekha had extended her blessings and warmth during her pregnancy, painting a vivid picture of the veteran actress as a person of immense kindness and humility.

These anecdotes about Rekha, shared by Aishwarya and Bharti, underscored the actress’ humility and generosity. They not only offered a glimpse into the personal side of this revered figure but also served as a testament to her enduring charm and goodwill in the industry.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

