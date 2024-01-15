AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award: Celebrating Excellence in Press Photography

Wrapped in the aura of anticipation, the esteemed 46th annual AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award has concluded its crucial judging phase in Dublin. The Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI), the volunteer-led not-for-profit organization that organizes the event, will announce the winners in a grand gala awards ceremony scheduled for February 2nd at the Royal Dublin Society (RDS).

PPAI: A Testament to Visual History

The PPAI, with its unwavering commitment to recognizing the finest press photography, serves as a beacon of excellence in the realm of visual storytelling. It underscores the pivotal role of press photographers in encapsulating the nation’s visual history, crafting narratives that transcend words, and resonate deeply with the audience.

Award Categories: A Spectrum of Stories

The awards span a wide range of categories, including news, sports, and portraiture, each offering a unique vantage point into the world around us. From the dynamic energy of sports to the poignancy of portraits, these categories celebrate the diversity and depth of human experience as captured through the lens of dedicated press photographers.

The AIB Sustainability Award: A New Chapter

This year, the AIB Sustainability Award will add a fresh dimension to the accolades. The winner of this award will receive not just recognition but a specially commissioned sculpture, a testament to their contribution to sustainable practices in photography. Crafted by the renowned Celtic Roots Studio in Athlone, the sculpture was unveiled ahead of the ceremony by PPAI President David Branigan and AIB Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Mary Whitelaw.