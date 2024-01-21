AI Limit: A Potent Blend of Soulslike Combat and Nier Automata Animation

In a blend of intense Soulslike combat and fluid Nier Automata-like animation, AI Limit is set to make a decisive entrance into the action-roleplaying game (RPG) genre. The game, which is expected to hit the market in 2024 for PC and PS5, is being developed by SenseGames, under the banner of CE Asia and PlayStation's China Hero Project.

Setting The Scene for AI Limit

The game paints a haunting picture of a distant future where humanity teeters on the edge of extinction, and the world lies decimated by ecological disasters, wars, and a destructive substance known as the Mud. As players, you step into the shoes of a nimble warrior named Blader, a lifeform conjured from mysterious technology. Braving the ruins of civilization, Blader's quest is one for new life and truth behind the end of civilization.

Combat and Customization

At the heart of AI Limit lies its combat system. Combat is rendered thrilling through the character's regenerative abilities and a range of weapons that can be used to execute combos. Moreover, the game allows players to upgrade their abilities by scavenging gear scattered throughout the world. Customization is another significant aspect, with various weapons, clothing, and cosmetic variations available for players to personalize their characters.

Emotional Depth and Boss Battles

The game's trailers and Steam page hint at an emotional depth to the bosses, suggesting encounters with former warriors who have transformed into monstrous creatures, each bearing potentially tragic histories. These include a mechanical centaur, a dragon-like entity wielding black hole powers, and a colossal machine partly draped over a building. Humanoid adversaries equipped with elemental weapons also add to the game's challenge and intensity. Given these features, AI Limit is poised to offer some of the most exciting boss battles of the year and compete with standout Soulslike titles of 2023, including Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen, and Remnant 2.