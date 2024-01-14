AI in Creative Arts: A New Canvas for Expression

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been rewriting the rules of the game in many industries, and the world of creative arts is no exception. One name that stands out in this new era is Prateek Arora, a Mumbai-based creative professional who has been making waves with his AI-generated visual designs.

Indofuturism: A New Lens to View Art

Prateek Arora subscribes to a philosophy he calls ‘Indofuturism,’ using AI to reimagine India and counter Western narratives. His designs have an uncanny ability to blend gothic elements with traditional Indian familial aesthetics, resulting in surreal imagery that has captured the internet’s attention. Works like ‘Granth Gothica’ and ‘Mumbai Tetris’ are not just art pieces; they are conversation starters about the role of AI in art.

The Dystopian Fear: AI in Art

While many in the creative community view AI as merely a sophisticated mimic of human imagination, others see it as an opportunity for innovation and redefining artistic expression. The rapid proliferation of AI in the arts, however, raises ethical concerns. The fear of deep fakes, propaganda, and the potential manipulation of reality looms large.

‘Rocketganj’: A Glimpse of AI’s Impact on Art

Arora’s exhibition ‘Rocketganj’ in Delhi was a testament to the complex relationship between AI and the arts. It presented a vision of art both captivating and controversial, propelled by AI’s capabilities. However, despite the potential benefits of AI, its acceptance faces significant challenges. Fears about its impact on livelihoods and the essence of human creativity have sparked intense debates.

Yet, Arora remains optimistic. He sees AI as a liberating force that could foster a rich sci-fi culture in India. He acknowledges the need for regulation in AI’s application but is resolute about its potential to enhance art. As AI continues to evolve, so too will its role within the creative arts, shaping new narratives and birthing new forms of expression.