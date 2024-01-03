en English
AI & ML

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

The musical landscape is witnessing an intriguing fusion of past and present, facilitated by the power of artificial intelligence. This innovative blend came to light when Anshuman Sharma, an Instagram content creator and musician, leveraged AI to recreate the popular song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ from the film Dunki. The AI-enhanced version transcends time, seamlessly merging the contemporary vocals of Arijit Singh with the timeless voice of the legendary Mohammed Rafi.

A Nostalgic Musical Innovation

Anshuman Sharma’s rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ isn’t merely a cover; it’s a creative intertwining of eras. Using an AI tool, Sharma modified the song’s vocals to emulate Mohammed Rafi’s iconic voice, a feat that has earned him widespread recognition and acclaim. The AI-generated version was shared on social media, where it quickly garnered attention for its nostalgic yet novel sound.

Celebrity Commendations

The AI rendition didn’t just resonate with general listeners; it also caught the attention of several prominent artists. Playback singer Sonu Nigam, renowned for his versatile voice and profound understanding of music, publicly expressed his admiration for the AI-enhanced rendition. Other artists, including Shilpa Roa and Yashraj Mukhate, shared their positive reactions, further elevating the song’s status.

Bridging the Gap Between Classic and Contemporary

The AI rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ signifies more than a technological achievement; it represents a harmonious merger of classic and contemporary music styles. This blend has created a uniquely nostalgic and refreshing experience for listeners, demonstrating the limitless potential of AI in innovating the music industry. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how artificial intelligence continues to reshape the contours of music, blurring the lines between the old and the new.

AI & ML Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

