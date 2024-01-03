en English
AI & ML

AI ‘Completion’ of Keith Haring’s ‘Unfinished Painting’ Sparks Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
AI ‘Completion’ of Keith Haring’s ‘Unfinished Painting’ Sparks Controversy

The world of art and technology is once again under the spotlight as a social media user has used artificial intelligence (AI) to ‘complete’ Keith Haring’s ‘Unfinished Painting’, triggering a wave of backlash. The painting, left predominantly white by Haring with his signature colorful figures adorning one corner, serves as a powerful commentary on the AIDS crisis. Haring, himself, fell victim to AIDS-related complications in 1990 at just 31 years old.

A Controversial Transformation

Recently, the painting has been the subject of heated debate after an AI rendition attempted to fill the canvas’s white space. Critics argue that this modification undermines the artwork’s potent social message, raising ethical questions about posthumous use of an artist’s work. The controversy has touched on accusations of unethical practices, lack of consent, plagiarism, and disregard for the original context of the work, specifically the seriousness of the AIDS crisis.

Generative AI and Art

This incident has spotlighted more extensive issues related to generative AI and artist consent, as well as the ethical use of AI in art. Concerns have been voiced about the quality of AI-generated art compared to Haring’s unique style. The Keith Haring Foundation, accountable for managing Haring’s artworks and intellectual property, has yet to comment on the situation.

The Ethical Implications

While some experts suggest that the AI alteration may not be illegal, it is seen as disrespectful and unethical, especially towards those affected by the AIDS epidemic. This controversy underscores the urgent need for more robust educational and regulatory frameworks around ethical AI usage and respect for artists’ rights.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

