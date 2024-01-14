en English
Arts & Entertainment

AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?

The longstanding alliance between the entertainment industry and cereal companies has facilitated the placement of popular movie and TV show characters on cereal boxes, subtly permeating consumers’ daily life. This promotional strategy often includes toys, especially enticing to children, which fosters brand recognition from an early age. However, the world of artificial intelligence (AI) has recently seen a controversial intersection with entertainment, specifically in comedy.

AI Comedy: Innovation or Insult?

An AI program named Dudesy has generated an hour-long comedy special using the voice and style of the late comedian George Carlin, without the consent of his family. This AI-generated rendition of Carlin’s humor has sparked a divisive public reaction. Critics argue that the AI replication lacks the genuine humor of Carlin and serves as a disservice to his legacy.

Kelly Carlin, the comedian’s daughter, expressed her objection to this AI creation on Twitter. She affirmed that no machine could ever replicate her father’s comedic genius. Her sentiment echoes that of Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, who also voiced concern over AI attempts to recreate her father’s voice without consent.

Legal and Ethical Dilemmas in AI Usage

This controversy highlights the growing concerns around the ethical use of AI and the necessity for robust guidelines and regulations to protect individuals and intellectual property. The issue raises questions about legal rights and ethical considerations when using a deceased person’s likeness, particularly when family members have not granted permission.

Wisconsin Mourns Albino Buck, Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued

In other news, Wisconsin’s wildlife community mourns the loss of a 15-year-old albino buck, a species protected by state law from hunting, thereby usually enjoying a longer lifespan. Simultaneously, fans of the nostalgic Fruit Stripe gum brand are expressing their grief over its discontinuation after 54 years.

Florida Woman Arrested for Holiday Altercation

In a disturbing incident in Florida, Sharron Wright was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly pepper-spraying her ex-girlfriend and running her over with a vehicle on Thanksgiving morning. Despite attempts to defuse the situation, the altercation escalated, involving the victim’s current girlfriend and Wright’s son.

Arts & Entertainment Crime Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

