Ahsoka Series Unveils Peridea: A New Chapter in Star Wars Lore

In a galactic leap, the Star Wars universe expands beyond the familiar with the introduction of Peridea in the Ahsoka series' second episode. This narrative shift marks an unprecedented exploration of a legendary location, the former homeworld of the Nightsisters and a significant totem to the Jedi.

A Glimpse of the Ancient

The series casts Lady Morgan Elsbeth, the questor for an ancient starmap that holds the route to Peridea. Notably, the grand Admiral Thrawn was transported to this location by purrgil, space-faring creatures with a knack for intergalactic travel. An intriguing connection to the Nightsisters, a Force cult known for their unique powers, and the Zeffo, another ancient race, further underlines Peridea's significance.

Beyond the Known Galaxy

Peridea's existence suggests that Star Wars narratives could now traverse beyond the confines of the known galaxy, charting a course into an unexplored one. Ahsoka reveals two possibilities for travel to this distant world: through purrgil migration routes, and by a specially designed vessel, the Eye of Sion, crafted by Lady Morgan herself.

Origins of the Force

Peridea may hold more secrets than just its location. Statues dedicated to the Mortis gods and indications that the planet might have been the site where the Force's balance was first disturbed point to a potent connection to the origins of the Force. This revelation sets the stage for a potential exploration of an ancient Force mystery, adding a profound layer to the lore.

Expectations run high for the upcoming season of Ahsoka, as showrunner Dave Filoni's released sketch indicates a deeper delve into the enigma that is Peridea. Given the potential of this new chapter in Star Wars lore, one can only anticipate a fascinating journey through ancient mysteries and a fresh understanding of the Force.