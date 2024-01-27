Agos: The Filipino Rock Band's Journey of Resilience and Evolution

The Filipino rock band, Agos, has weathered storms, quite literally and figuratively, and emerged with a stronger, more defined musical identity. Led by Jason Grospe, the band was born out of a flooding event that inspired the name 'Agos,' a Filipino word encapsulating the idea of 'flow' or 'current.' The band members, namely Jason Grospe, Rhoy Moring, Star Sabroso, Rob Valdez, and Kean Anonuevo, are a confluence of diverse backgrounds and influences.

Evolution Amid Challenges

Agos has faced adversity, from lineup changes to the ravages of the pandemic, but they've ridden the waves and emerged stronger. The pandemic hiatus, in particular, was a test of their resilience and passion for music. Their return to the stage saw them not only performing at prominent music festivals but also at a BJMP facility, reflecting their intent to inspire and offer hope beyond traditional venues.

Shifting Musical Currents

Agos has evolved from a metal sound to pop rock, displaying their ability to embrace change and take risks in their musical journey. This evolution reflects the band's philosophy of flowing with the tide, adapting to different situations, and exploring diverse influences. Their sound is an amalgamation of the raw energy of '90s rock and the eclectic vibes of '20s pop music.

Balancing Music and Corporate Careers

The members of Agos have found a way to balance their love for music with the realities of maintaining corporate jobs. This dual life reflects the challenges of pursuing a full-time musical endeavor in the Philippines. Yet, it hasn't deterred their creative spirit. Despite their corporate commitments, they're preparing to release their second album, a testament to their dedication to their craft. The tunes for this album were crafted during the pandemic, reflecting themes of solace and resilience.