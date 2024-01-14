en English
Arts & Entertainment

Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson in Bollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Bollywood

Agastya Nanda, an emerging actor from the Hindi film industry, and grandson of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, recently opened up about his journey of finding his footing in the film industry. In a candid conversation with Film Companion, Nanda recalled amusing instances when he was mistaken for a delivery boy by a security guard, highlighting the challenges of carving an independent identity in an industry where his surname carries significant weight.

Out of the Spotlight

Despite being part of one of India’s most revered film families, Agastya Nanda was not a familiar face to many. This can be attributed to his upbringing in Delhi, away from the glitz and glamour of the film industry, under the care of his businessman father. His lack of social media presence further contributed to his relative anonymity, leading to humorous mix-ups such as the delivery boy incident.

The Archies: A Debut to Remember

Nanda’s debut role in The Archies, a coming-of-age period piece helmed by acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar, has been met with appreciation. The film, available on Netflix India, paints a vivid picture of the trials and tribulations of young adulthood, with Nanda delivering a commendable performance. His journey in the film industry, however, has not been without its share of challenges. He mentioned an incident where he was overlooked for a scheduled meeting at a filmmaker’s office, underlining the struggle of being seen and acknowledged in an industry teeming with talent.

A Warm Welcome on Instagram

Recently, Nanda made his debut on Instagram, an event that was warmly welcomed by his family, friends, and industry colleagues. Notable among them were his rumored girlfriend Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and his maternal uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan. As he continues to navigate the complexities of the film industry, Nanda is set to appear in the upcoming film Ekkis, sharing screen space with veteran actor Dharmendra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ekkis is slated for release on January 10, 2025, promising yet another showcase of Nanda’s acting prowess.

Arts & Entertainment India Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

