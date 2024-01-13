Agastya Nanda: From Anonymity to Stardom in Bollywood

In a candid revelation, Agastya Nanda, the maternal grandson of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, shared intriguing anecdotes from his journey into the Hindi film industry. His debut performance in the film ‘The Archies’ is now streaming on Netflix India, marking his entry into the world of cinema.

Growing Up Away from the Limelight

Agastya, the son of Shweta Nanda, grew up in Delhi, away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. His lack of a social media presence contributed to a certain anonymity, which led to humorous situations such as being mistaken for a delivery boy by a security guard at a filmmaker’s office.

Embracing Social Media and Acting

However, despite his relative obscurity, Agastya harbored a deep-seated love for acting. He recently made his Instagram debut, receiving a warm welcome from his family and industry friends, including his rumored girlfriend Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and her mother Gauri Khan.

Carrying Forward the Bachchan Legacy

Agastya acknowledges the weight of the Bachchan legacy but is determined to chart his own course in the industry. His next appearance will be in the film ‘Ekkis’, alongside veteran actor Dharmendra. The film is slated for release on January 10, 2025, and is a further testament to his increasing engagement with the film industry and public life.