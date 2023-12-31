en English
Arts & Entertainment

AfuaAsantewaaSingathon: Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Musical Marathon Captivates the Masses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:42 am EST
The anticipation was palpable on the sixth day of the AfuaAsantewaaSingathon, an event hosted by UTVGhana, featuring the rising musical talent, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum. As the Singathon unfolds, it continues to amass momentum, drawing fans and music enthusiasts together to relish the live music spectacle.

Aduonum’s Vocal Prowess and UTVGhana’s Platform

The resounding success of the event is a testament to Aduonum’s vocal prowess and the influential platform provided by UTVGhana. This powerful synergy has enabled her to reach a broader audience, bringing her talent to the forefront. The Singathon is more than just a musical event; it’s a grand celebration of music and culture, offering a fresh avenue for Aduonum to showcase her skills and connect with her supporters.

Shining a Spotlight on the Cultural Vibrancy

The Singathon is not only a platform for Aduonum to shine as a rising star in the music industry but also a conduit for promoting the region’s cultural vibrancy. As the event progresses, the anticipation for upcoming performances escalates, with the audience eagerly waiting for more captivating and entertaining shows.

Breaking Records and Inspiring the Youth

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum recently concluded her attempt to break the world record for the longest individual singing marathon. Her performance, lasting an incredible 5 days, 6 hours, and 53 minutes, surpassed the standing record by a significant margin. The attempt received widespread support, including commendations from Ghana’s vice president and former President John Dramani Mahama. Aduonum’s unwavering focus on singing Ghanaian songs exclusively not only united people across the nation but also trended on social media, further promoting local music globally. Her achievement, which is currently under review by the Guinness World Record Board, serves as an inspiration to the youth, especially young women, reinforcing the message that with determination and passion, anything is possible.

Arts & Entertainment Ghana
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

