Arts & Entertainment

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Singathon: A Melodious Quest for a World Record

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:57 am EST
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a beloved figure in Ghana, is on a melodious journey to etch her name in the annals of the Guinness World Record. The former beauty queen and event organizer embarked on a remarkable quest on December 24, 2023, with the goal of breaking the record for the longest individual singing marathon. The event, aptly named the AfuaAsantewaaSingathon, has now entered its sixth day and is causing a stir among followers and participants alike.

Striding Towards the Record

The marathon began at the Akwaaba Village, with Aduonum setting out to outdo the current record of 105 hours. Despite initial doubts expressed by her father and brother, Aduonum has already surpassed the standing record. The quest, however, continues, with the determined singer aiming to set an even higher benchmark. The journey has not been solitary, as support poured in from across Ghana, transforming a personal ambition into a national celebration.

Ghanaian Music on the Global Stage

More than just a record-breaking attempt, the AfuaAsantewaaSingathon serves a greater purpose. Aduonum’s resolve to sing exclusively Ghanaian songs throughout the marathon is an effort to elevate and promote the Ghanaian music industry on a global platform. This commitment has resonated deeply with her supporters, further fueling the excitement around the event.

Support and Celebration

The Singathon has been embraced by the public and has even garnered the attention of influential figures. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and controversial television presenter, Deloris Frimpong, known as Delay, have publicly expressed their support for Aduonum. The latter even visited the sing-a-thon grounds on the evening of December 25, 2023, to cheer Aduonum on. As the event advances, an after-party in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority has been announced, promising top-tier entertainment and star-studded appearances.

Arts & Entertainment Ghana Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

