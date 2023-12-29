Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Singathon: A Melodious Marathon Breaking Records

In an exhilarating display of vocal prowess and resilience, Ghanaian Broadcast Journalist, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, is six days into her ambitious singing marathon, dubbed the #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon. With the aim to break the Guinness World Record for ‘The Longest Singing Marathon By An Individual’, Aduonum began her melodious journey on December 24, 2023, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Singathon Stage

The Akwaaba village serves as the stage for this extraordinary feat. Aduonum has been captivating her audience with a stunning lineup of Ghanaian songs, sung back-to-back, showcasing her remarkable versatility and vocal range. Her performance has garnered significant attention, turning the 2023 Christmas season in Ghana into a cultural spectacle.

Overwhelming Support

Aduonum’s endeavour has drawn support from a diverse array of figures, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and a host of A-list musicians and politicians. Not just a local phenomenon, the #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon has been trending on social media, with commendations pouring in from fans and patrons, affirming the event’s far-reaching impact.

Breaking Records and Barriers

Originally set to conclude on December 27, Aduonum has already surpassed the 105-hour record previously held by India’s Sunil Waghmare. Despite challenges such as song verification by GHAMRO, social media criticism, and doubts about her capabilities, Aduonum has remained steadfast in her pursuit, obliterating barriers along her path.

More than just a testament to her singing abilities, the #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon is an embodiment of Aduonum’s indomitable spirit and a celebration of her dedication to her craft. As fans eagerly follow the progress of this phenomenal event, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum continues to make history, one note at a time.