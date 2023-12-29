Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s 105-hour SingA-thon: An Unofficial Guinness World Record

In an audacious display of tenacity and musical prowess, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, has made an unofficial breakthrough in the world of marathon singing. She has completed a staggering 105-hour SingA-thon, aiming to dethrone the current record-holder, Sunil Waghmare of India. Her emphatic statement, ‘Champions Don’t Sleep,’ underscores the ethos of success requiring relentless effort and a tireless work ethic.

A Marathon of Melody

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s attempt at this extraordinary feat was announced in December 2023. The AfuaAsantewaaSingathon took place at the Electroland Stores in Accra, beginning on December 8, 2023. She sang over a thousand songs in four days, with brief breaks every four hours. The event was featured on UTV Ghana, indicating its cultural significance and impact on the local entertainment industry.

Defying Odds, Breaking Records

Despite the challenges and sacrifices, including denying their children love and attention during the Christmas season, Afua’s husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, spoke highly of his wife’s determination. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from Ghanaians, highlighting the power of collective encouragement and community spirit. Asantewaa’s unofficial breaking of the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual after nearly five days of her sing-a-thon attempt is a testament to her resilience and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Awaiting Formal Recognition

Asantewaa’s achievement, while monumental, is yet to be formally recognized by Guinness World Records. The current record is held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who achieved it after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012. Asantewaa, having successfully completed over 115 hours of her SingA-thon journey, now awaits the formal declaration about her accomplishment from Guinness World Records.

With this extraordinary endeavor, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has certainly etched her name into the annals of Ghana’s cultural history. Her journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of determination, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of one’s passion.