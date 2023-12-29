en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s 105-hour SingA-thon: An Unofficial Guinness World Record

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:51 pm EST
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s 105-hour SingA-thon: An Unofficial Guinness World Record

In an audacious display of tenacity and musical prowess, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, has made an unofficial breakthrough in the world of marathon singing. She has completed a staggering 105-hour SingA-thon, aiming to dethrone the current record-holder, Sunil Waghmare of India. Her emphatic statement, ‘Champions Don’t Sleep,’ underscores the ethos of success requiring relentless effort and a tireless work ethic.

A Marathon of Melody

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s attempt at this extraordinary feat was announced in December 2023. The AfuaAsantewaaSingathon took place at the Electroland Stores in Accra, beginning on December 8, 2023. She sang over a thousand songs in four days, with brief breaks every four hours. The event was featured on UTV Ghana, indicating its cultural significance and impact on the local entertainment industry.

Defying Odds, Breaking Records

Despite the challenges and sacrifices, including denying their children love and attention during the Christmas season, Afua’s husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, spoke highly of his wife’s determination. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from Ghanaians, highlighting the power of collective encouragement and community spirit. Asantewaa’s unofficial breaking of the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual after nearly five days of her sing-a-thon attempt is a testament to her resilience and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Awaiting Formal Recognition

Asantewaa’s achievement, while monumental, is yet to be formally recognized by Guinness World Records. The current record is held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who achieved it after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012. Asantewaa, having successfully completed over 115 hours of her SingA-thon journey, now awaits the formal declaration about her accomplishment from Guinness World Records.

With this extraordinary endeavor, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has certainly etched her name into the annals of Ghana’s cultural history. Her journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of determination, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of one’s passion.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ghana Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling 2023's Standout Tracks: A Playlist for the Eclectic Ear

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy and Lack of Promotion Fuel Success of Ricky Gervais' 'Armageddon'

By BNN Correspondents

The Sphere: Architectural Marvel Transforming Las Vegas' Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
@Africa · 25 mins
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
heart comment 0
Hannah Spearritt’s Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns

By Salman Khan

Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience
Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
1 min
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
2 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
4 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
5 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
7 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
9 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
9 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
15 mins
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
15 mins
CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app