Arts & Entertainment

Afu Asantewaa’s Singathon Grabs Nation’s Focus on Day Six

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
Afu Asantewaa’s Singathon Grabs Nation’s Focus on Day Six

As the clock ticks on, the melodies of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum continue to fill the air. The ‘Afua Asantewaa Singathon’, broadcasted by UTV Ghana, has entered its sixth day, stirring a wave of massive jubilation among fervent followers and admirers. This musical marathon, a testament to the endurance of an artist, is not just a series of performances—it’s a cultural phenomenon, a national celebration that has gripped Ghana.

Asantewaa Aduonum, a former beauty queen and event organizer, embarked on this challenging journey on December 24. With each passing hour, she has been singing non-stop, aiming to etch her name in the Guinness Book of Records. The current record for the longest individual singing marathon, set at 105 hours in 2012 by an Indian singer, has already been surpassed by Asantewaa.

But the Singathon is more than a personal achievement. It’s an attempt to promote the Ghanaian music industry, amplifying its tunes to the world. Singing exclusively Ghanaian songs, Asantewaa has turned her record-breaking attempt into a patriotic playlist, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of her nation.

Unwavering Support

Asantewaa’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. She has earned the title of ‘Queen of Singing in Ghana’ from fellow artist Esther Smith, a testament to her talent and dedication. Moreover, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Ghana Tourism Authority have expressed their support, recognizing the event’s significance to the cultural landscape of the country.

As the Singathon continues, an after-party has been announced in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority. The event, free for all, is set to be broadcasted on Joy Prime and various social media platforms, ensuring that Asantewaa’s melodious journey reaches as many ears as possible.

Arts & Entertainment Ghana
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

