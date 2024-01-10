‘After the Flood’: ITV’s Climate Change-Centric Drama Falters Amidst Convolution

ITV’s new six-part drama series, After the Flood, is weaving a narrative that marries the elements of police procedural with the pressing theme of climate change. The plot revolves around beat officer Jo Marshall, brought to life by Sophie Rundle. Jo, on the cusp of transitioning into detective work, is grappling with the physical toll of her job while being seven months pregnant.

Rising Waters, Rising Mysteries

The storyline escalates when a flash flood inundates a Northern town, unveiling a cascade of revelations. Jo finds herself embroiled in the quest for an unidentified hero who rescued a baby during the flood. Simultaneously, she is drawn into the enigma surrounding a man found dead before the flood in a submerged lift.

Ambitious Visuals, Convoluted Plot

The series is ambitious in its attempt to rival the high production values of American streaming services, especially with its dramatic depictions of flooding. The narrative interlaces Jo’s investigative endeavors with her mother’s campaigns for better flood defenses, thereby entangling local political and business dynamics. However, its convoluted plot, the lack of subtlety, and the recurring cliché of a pregnant detective in crime dramas have drawn criticism.

Struggle Between Environmental Concerns and Commercial Interests

While the series aims to highlight environmental issues and the conflict between business interests, corrupt politicians, and community activists, it falls short of its goals. The execution lands it in the realm of a ‘middle-order cop drama’, appearing somewhat confused and didactic. The series commences with striking visuals of flooding, indicative of a broadcaster’s pursuit to match the visual allure of international productions.