'After Midnight' Musical Revue: An Exhilarating Journey Through the Jazz Age

The Paper Mill Playhouse has opened its curtains to the musical revue 'After Midnight,' a vibrant celebration of the Harlem Renaissance and the iconic Cotton Club. Directed by the dynamic duo of Dominique Kelley and the Playhouse's Associate Artistic Director Jen Bender, the show commenced on February 4 and will entertain audiences until February 25, 2024.

Celebrating the Jazz Age

'After Midnight' is the brainchild of Jack Viertel, crafted to bring the Jazz Age to life. The musical revue immerses audiences into the heart of the Cotton Club, a key icon of the Harlem Renaissance. Its narrative weaves the poetry of Langston Hughes into the musical fabric of the era, featuring songs from jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Harold Arlen, and Dorothy Fields. Audiences can expect to hear classics like 'I Can't Give You Anything but Love' and 'Stormy Weather.'

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

The production boasts a cast of notable performers, including Angela Birchett, Sasha Hutchings, and Joshua Lamar, among others. The creative team behind this ambitious project comprises music director Sean Mayes, designers Adam Honoré and Azalea Fairley, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, with RL Campbell serving as the Production Stage Manager. Their collective efforts have given birth to a show that authentically captures the essence of the Jazz Age.

'After Midnight': A Multimedia Experience

In addition to the live performances, audiences can access photos and video content from the show, providing a multi-dimensional experience of the Jazz Age. This rich content allows audiences to appreciate the musical revue from different perspectives, enhancing their overall experience and deepening their understanding of this pivotal era in Black art and culture.