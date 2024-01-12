en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘After Everything’: The Unexpected Fifth ‘After’ Movie Concludes the Romantic Saga

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Bringing an unexpected twist to the cinematic narratives, ‘After Everything’, the fifth and final installment in the ‘After’ series, is set to conclude the popular romantic saga. Contrary to the initial belief that ‘After Ever Happy’ would mark the end of the series, the announcement of ‘After Everything’ caught fans off guard. Filmed as early as August 2022, the upcoming movie is expected to continue the tumultuous love story of Tessa and Hardin, possibly with an exciting time jump.

‘After Everything’: A Detour from the Book’s Path

Unlike its predecessors, ‘After Everything’ does not adhere strictly to the narratives of the original book series. According to the movie’s official description from the Fathom Events page, ‘After Everything’ delves into the separate lives of the lead couple following Hardin’s controversial decision to publish a revealing book without Tessa’s consent.

While Hardin embarks on a journey of self-redemption that takes him to Portugal, Tessa, back in the United States, finds herself entangled in the wedding preparations of Landon and Nora. A stark departure from the previous storyline, the movie promises a blend of love, redemption, and self-discovery.

The Final Chapter: Release and Viewing Details

‘After Everything’ made its theatrical debut on September 13, 2023, and is now accessible for digital viewing and on Netflix. The surprise installment has amplified the anticipation among fans who are eager to see how the romantic saga of Tessa and Hardin concludes.

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott and Josephine Langford as Tessa Young, and directed by Castille Landon, ‘After Everything’ is poised to leave a lasting impression on its viewers. Based on Anna Todd’s ‘After’ novel series, the movie encapsulates the essence of a complicated relationship and its journey towards resolution.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

