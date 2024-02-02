Afrobeats Singer JoeBoy Launches New Label and Signs With Warner Music

Afrobeats artist, JoeBoy, renowned for his chart-topping hits and melodic tunes, has taken a bold step towards shaping his musical destiny. In a move that underscores his growth and influence in the music industry, the singer has launched his own record label, Young Legend label, after parting ways with EMPAWA, the music imprint owned by Mr. Eazi.

A Dual Deal: New Label and Warner Music Partnership

In a strategic move that mirrors his ambition, JoeBoy has entered into a dual agreement with Warner Music. This deal not only paves the way for his self-owned entertainment company but also positions him as the newest leading artist from Africa, signed under Warner Music's expansive umbrella. This transition marks a significant milestone in JoeBoy's flourishing career, reflecting his desire to carve out his own path and assert his presence on the global music stage.

Reflecting on JoeBoy's Time at EMPAWA

JoeBoy's journey with EMPAWA was characterized by remarkable achievements and rapid ascension to the spotlight. He released two EPs, 'Love & Light' and 'Body, Soul & Spirit,' along with two full-length albums, 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic' and 'Body & Soul.' His music, punctuated by his distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics, resonated with fans worldwide, resulting in over 2 billion cumulative streams across various digital streaming platforms.

Young Legend Label: Nurturing the Next Wave of Talent

As the CEO of Young Legend label, JoeBoy is set to carry the torch forward, discovering and promoting the next generation of Afrobeats talent on the international stage. He will be working closely with Deola Jaiyesimi, who has been appointed as the Head of Label. This initiative aligns JoeBoy with fellow artist-entrepreneurs like Olamide, Don Jazzy, and Mr. Eazi, who have all established their own labels with the shared vision of nurturing emerging artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent.