Afrobeat Artist Simi Advocates for Pre-Marital Cohabitation

In a recent episode of the Tea With Tay Podcast, Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, stirred up a conversation by expressing her support for couples cohabiting before marriage. The singer-songwriter, who is well-known for her captivating voice and evocative lyrics, shed light on her personal life, revealing that she and her husband, Adekunle Gold, lived together before tying the knot.

Personal Insights into Cohabitation

Simi shared that cohabitation allowed her and Adekunle to gain a profound understanding of each other's personalities and quirks. She emphasized the contrast between how individuals appear in public and how they behave in private, particularly during moments of stress or discomfort. Through living together before marriage, couples can witness each other in a variety of situations, from the mundane to the stressful, offering a more comprehensive view of their partner's character.

Advocacy for Pre-marital Cohabitation

Simi's stance on cohabitation extends beyond her personal experience. She believes that such a period of living together can greatly benefit couples, providing them with deep insights that can significantly influence their decision to spend a lifetime together. While she acknowledges that many couples marry successfully without cohabiting first, she still advocates for it as a valuable step in a relationship's evolution.

Navigating Cultural and Religious Views

Despite recognizing potential disagreements from religious and traditional communities, Simi maintained her stance. She stressed that her advocacy for pre-marital cohabitation is based on her belief in its benefits rather than a disregard for cultural or religious norms. The singer's perspective adds a fresh voice to the ongoing conversation about marriage norms in Nigeria and beyond.