Afra Al Dhaheri’s ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’: A Profound Exploration of Hair and the Earth

Emirati conceptual artist Afra Al Dhaheri’s solo exhibition at Green Art Gallery, intriguingly titled ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground,’ serves as a clarion call to its audience: slow down, reflect, and engage. The exhibition, running until January 5, is a curated collection of six sculptures and two paintings, each one a testament to Al Dhaheri’s multidisciplinary approach and her adeptness at creating a profound connection between the human body and the earth.

A Symbolic Interpretation of Hair

Central to Al Dhaheri’s work is the exploration of hair not just as a physical entity but as a symbolic representation of personal and cultural identity. The genesis of this exploration lies in a cherished memory of her mother who advised her to bury her fallen hair in the soil to nourish a house plant. This memory provoked Al Dhaheri to contemplate the cyclical nature of life, examining the ways in which our bodies return to the earth. This concept has been abstracted to universal themes in her current exhibition, with hair serving as a conduit for exploring the relationship between body and landscape.

Entwining Materials and Concepts

Al Dhaheri’s sculptures, amalgamations of materials such as rope, stained wood, bobby pins and concrete cinderblocks, are a study in the interplay of scale, geometry and texture. By infusing these elements into her work, Al Dhaheri has managed to fabricate sculptures that engage in a silent dialogue with each other and the audience. The artist’s simultaneous work on different pieces is not just a testament to her dedication but also a conscious strategy to imbue the exhibition with a cohesive energy.

Emphasizing the Power of Silence

One of the most striking aspects of ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’ is Al Dhaheri’s conscious decision to omit sound from the exhibition. In a world that is increasingly loud and fast-paced, Al Dhaheri has used silence as a powerful tool to underscore her message: slow down. This element is not just a part of her work but a reflection of her focused approach, inviting viewers to become active participants in the dialogue between the art and the audience.

In conclusion, Afra Al Dhaheri’s exhibition is a testament to her ability to use art as a medium to communicate profound concepts. By exploring the theme of hair and its symbolic representation, she encourages viewers to contemplate the cyclical nature of life and our connection with the earth. Her use of silence as an artistic tool pushes us to slow down and engage deeply with her work, making ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’ an exhibition of immense depth and thoughtfulness.