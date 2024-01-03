en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Afra Al Dhaheri’s ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’: A Profound Exploration of Hair and the Earth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Afra Al Dhaheri’s ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’: A Profound Exploration of Hair and the Earth

Emirati conceptual artist Afra Al Dhaheri’s solo exhibition at Green Art Gallery, intriguingly titled ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground,’ serves as a clarion call to its audience: slow down, reflect, and engage. The exhibition, running until January 5, is a curated collection of six sculptures and two paintings, each one a testament to Al Dhaheri’s multidisciplinary approach and her adeptness at creating a profound connection between the human body and the earth.

A Symbolic Interpretation of Hair

Central to Al Dhaheri’s work is the exploration of hair not just as a physical entity but as a symbolic representation of personal and cultural identity. The genesis of this exploration lies in a cherished memory of her mother who advised her to bury her fallen hair in the soil to nourish a house plant. This memory provoked Al Dhaheri to contemplate the cyclical nature of life, examining the ways in which our bodies return to the earth. This concept has been abstracted to universal themes in her current exhibition, with hair serving as a conduit for exploring the relationship between body and landscape.

Entwining Materials and Concepts

Al Dhaheri’s sculptures, amalgamations of materials such as rope, stained wood, bobby pins and concrete cinderblocks, are a study in the interplay of scale, geometry and texture. By infusing these elements into her work, Al Dhaheri has managed to fabricate sculptures that engage in a silent dialogue with each other and the audience. The artist’s simultaneous work on different pieces is not just a testament to her dedication but also a conscious strategy to imbue the exhibition with a cohesive energy.

Emphasizing the Power of Silence

One of the most striking aspects of ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’ is Al Dhaheri’s conscious decision to omit sound from the exhibition. In a world that is increasingly loud and fast-paced, Al Dhaheri has used silence as a powerful tool to underscore her message: slow down. This element is not just a part of her work but a reflection of her focused approach, inviting viewers to become active participants in the dialogue between the art and the audience.

In conclusion, Afra Al Dhaheri’s exhibition is a testament to her ability to use art as a medium to communicate profound concepts. By exploring the theme of hair and its symbolic representation, she encourages viewers to contemplate the cyclical nature of life and our connection with the earth. Her use of silence as an artistic tool pushes us to slow down and engage deeply with her work, making ‘Give Your Weight to the Ground’ an exhibition of immense depth and thoughtfulness.

0
Arts & Entertainment UAE
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eileen Davidson On Her Recent Film Projects and Celebrating 50 Years with 'The Young and The Restless'

By BNN Correspondents

Broadway's New Era: Rock and Pop Icons Take the Stage in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Obafemi Awolowo University Stages 'The Gods Have Spoken', A Political Satire Opera

By BNN Correspondents

Bill Hader's Favorite Films of 2023: A Glimpse into the Actor-Director's Cinematic Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Nexon Korea Slapped with Record Fine for Deceptive Practices ...
@Business · 50 seconds
Nexon Korea Slapped with Record Fine for Deceptive Practices ...
heart comment 0
Adam Driver Discusses The ‘Italian Connection’ in His Roles

By BNN Correspondents

Adam Driver Discusses The 'Italian Connection' in His Roles
Sujoy Ghosh’s Aspiration: A Dream Collaboration with Saif Ali Khan and More

By BNN Correspondents

Sujoy Ghosh's Aspiration: A Dream Collaboration with Saif Ali Khan and More
Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Project

By BNN Correspondents

Aizu Technical High School Embarks on Interdisciplinary Teahouse Project
CJ ENM Honors Visionaries Shaping the Future of Korean Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

CJ ENM Honors Visionaries Shaping the Future of Korean Entertainment
Latest Headlines
World News
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
14 seconds
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
34 seconds
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
46 seconds
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
50 seconds
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
51 seconds
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
55 seconds
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
56 seconds
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
58 seconds
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
1 min
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
56 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees
5 hours
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app