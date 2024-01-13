AFI Awards Luncheon 2024: A Star-Studded Celebration of Art

The American Film Institute’s (AFI) annual awards luncheon, held at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, once again served as an illustrious convergence of Hollywood’s brightest stars. The 2024 event was no exception, with A-list celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, and Leonardo DiCaprio gracing the occasion. The casual atmosphere saw the stars engaging in light-hearted banter, photo sessions, and heartwarming reunions with colleagues.

A Glittering Congregation

Other notable attendees included Natalie Portman, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon. The event was rife with humorous interactions, such as Martin Short joking with Meryl Streep about sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was a popular figure, sought after for conversations by many.

AFI’s Top Picks for 2023

The AFI announced its top 10 films and television programs for 2023. The list included acclaimed titles such as ‘American Fiction,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ Television shows like ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Succession’ also made the cut. AFI President and CEO, Bob Gazzale, underscored the importance of the event in recognizing the extraordinary contributions to the art of the moving image.

Celebrating Art, Not Competing

Renowned actress Ellen Burstyn lauded the AFI’s approach to celebrating the art of film and television. She appreciated the non-competitive nature of the awards, which instead focused on recognizing ten films and television shows for their artistic contributions. The luncheon was a testament to the ongoing commitment of AFI to honor the best in the industry regardless of competition, thereby fostering a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect among the attendees.