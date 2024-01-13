en English
Arts & Entertainment

AFI Awards 2023: A Grand Gathering of Hollywood’s Elite Sans Competition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
The American Film Institute Awards ceremony, held in Beverly Hills, morphed into a grand gathering of Hollywood’s top-tier, including Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The event, dubbed as an ‘AFI group hug’ by institute President Bob Gazzale, became a testament to the celebration of cinematic and television triumphs, sans the competitive spirit. This unique ethos was evident throughout the luncheon, which honored 10 films and 10 television shows; each recognized with an eloquent speech, and a scene clip.

No Winners, No Losers, Just Celebration

The air was charged with congeniality as Hollywood’s A-listers engaged in warm conversations and friendly interactions. A remarkable departure from the usual award ceremonies, this event assured everyone of a competition-free environment, where the focus was not on winning or losing, but on celebrating collective accomplishments.

Star-Studded Luncheon

Among the notable attendees gracing the occasion were Christopher Nolan, America Ferrera, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Ali Wong, Ted Sarandos, Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Debra L. Lee, Steven Spielberg, and Greta Gerwig. The array of stars, each contributing significantly to the film and television industry, generated an atmosphere of shared admiration and appreciation.

Recognizing Excellence in Film and Television

The recognized works spanned a range of genres and narratives, reflecting the remarkable diversity of the industry. Films like ‘American Fiction,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Maestro,’ ‘May December,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Poor Things,’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ were honored, alongside television shows like ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ and ‘Succession.’

Ellen Burstyn concluded the luncheon with a benediction, encapsulating the sentiment of the event – a celebration of the honorees’ work without the pressure of competition, only the shared appreciation of artistic excellence.

