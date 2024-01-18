en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghan Filmmaker’s ‘Leila’ Wins at Golden Beetle Awards: A Spotlight on Trans Lives in Afghanistan

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
Afghan Filmmaker’s ‘Leila’ Wins at Golden Beetle Awards: A Spotlight on Trans Lives in Afghanistan

In a significant turn of events, Afghan filmmaker Fariba Haidari, known for her poignant storytelling, was conferred the Best Short Documentary Award at the esteemed 54th Golden Beetle Awards in Sweden. Her film, “Leila”, a stark portrayal of a trans person’s life in Herat province during the volatile era leading up to the governmental shift in Afghanistan, clinched the prestigious honor.

‘Leila’: A Narrative of Struggle and Resilience

“Leila” is a powerful conduit of the trials endured by the trans community in Afghanistan, set against the backdrop of political turmoil. The narrative eloquently captures the intimate realities and struggles of this marginalized group, lending voice to their often overlooked stories.

Fariba Haidari: A Beacon of Hope

Having previously bagged accolades at Sweden’s largest documentary festival, Tempo, Haidari’s work continues to illuminate the international stage. Accepting the award, Haidari expressed her optimism, “I hope this award will bring hope to the women of my country.” Her words resonated deeply, underscoring her commitment to inspire and empower the women of Afghanistan through her cinematic narratives.

The Golden Beetle Awards: A Platform for Social and Political Discourse

The Swedish Film Festival, celebrated annually in Stockholm, is renowned for its focus on films that provoke social and political discourse. As one of the world’s premier film festivals, it consistently champions works that delve into pressing global issues and human stories. Haidari’s victory at such a platform not only marks a milestone in her career but also amplifies the pressing concerns of the trans community in Afghanistan to a global audience.

0
Afghanistan Arts & Entertainment Human Rights Inspiration/Motivation
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
2 hours ago
Border Clash Between Taliban and Pakistani Forces: A Tense Standoff
On the rugged terrains of Afghanistan’s Kunar province, along the contentious Durand Line, a violent clash sparked on Saturday between the Taliban and Pakistani border guards. The conflict is reported to have originated due to an alleged border violation by Pakistani forces. The skirmish, involving the use of artillery by Pakistani forces to shell Taliban
Border Clash Between Taliban and Pakistani Forces: A Tense Standoff
Afghanistan's Education Reform: A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition
6 hours ago
Afghanistan's Education Reform: A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition
Journalists Face Illegal Arrests and Media Suppression in Afghanistan
10 hours ago
Journalists Face Illegal Arrests and Media Suppression in Afghanistan
Unraveling the Tapestry of American Education: A Teacher's Perspective
4 hours ago
Unraveling the Tapestry of American Education: A Teacher's Perspective
Laura Bush Highlights Afghan Women's Plight in Historic Radio Address
5 hours ago
Laura Bush Highlights Afghan Women's Plight in Historic Radio Address
UNAMA Deputy, Indrika Ratwette, and IEA Acting Minister, H.E. Khalifa Haqqani, Discuss Afghanistan's Security and Refugee Resettlement
6 hours ago
UNAMA Deputy, Indrika Ratwette, and IEA Acting Minister, H.E. Khalifa Haqqani, Discuss Afghanistan's Security and Refugee Resettlement
Latest Headlines
World News
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
12 seconds
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
Mitchell Horner: A Beacon of Fiscal Responsibility in Ringgold
18 seconds
Mitchell Horner: A Beacon of Fiscal Responsibility in Ringgold
US Mayors, Including Idaho's Jarom Wagoner, Convene in D.C. to Share City Priorities
20 seconds
US Mayors, Including Idaho's Jarom Wagoner, Convene in D.C. to Share City Priorities
Delhi Hospitals Declare Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration, Maintain Critical Services
22 seconds
Delhi Hospitals Declare Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration, Maintain Critical Services
Winter Million Jumps Fixtures Shift to Windsor: New Era in Horse Racing
34 seconds
Winter Million Jumps Fixtures Shift to Windsor: New Era in Horse Racing
Cork Seals Victory in McGrath Cup Final with Penalty Shoot-Out
52 seconds
Cork Seals Victory in McGrath Cup Final with Penalty Shoot-Out
Richarlison's Resurgence: A Tale of Triumph Over Trials
1 min
Richarlison's Resurgence: A Tale of Triumph Over Trials
Tommi O'Reilly Pledges Future to Aston Villa with New Contract
1 min
Tommi O'Reilly Pledges Future to Aston Villa with New Contract
Pro-Palestinian Protestors Disrupt David Lammy's Speech at Thinktank Event
1 min
Pro-Palestinian Protestors Disrupt David Lammy's Speech at Thinktank Event
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app