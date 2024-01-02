en English
Afghanistan

Afghan Culture Celebrated at ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Afghan Culture Celebrated at ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran

On a memorable evening in Tehran, the ECO Cultural Institute (ECOCI) illuminated the vibrant tapestry of Afghan culture, art, and language at an event aptly titled ‘Afghanistan’s Night’. At the heart of the event was a tribute to the rich historical and cultural heritage of Afghanistan and the broader ECO region. The event brought together artists, poets, and cultural enthusiasts, all bound by their shared appreciation for the diverse cultural fabric of the ECO region.

ECO Region’s Cultural Diversity and Historical Richness

Highlighting the essence of the evening, Saad Khan, the Pakistani president of ECOCI, spoke about the significance of cultural elements in fortifying connections to one’s ancestry. Khan lauded the ECO region for its cultural diversity and historical richness, aspects that pave the way for a deeper understanding of the region’s past and present.

Importance of Persian Language and Art

Afghan writer Seyyed Askar Mousavi and calligrapher Mohammad Mehdi Mirzai emphasized the importance of the Persian language and art. Their words resonated with the audience, highlighting the integral role that language and art play in preserving and showcasing cultural identities. Mousavi and Mirzai’s narratives underscored the necessity of cherishing and promoting the Persian language and art forms, central to the ECO region’s cultural heritage.

Afghan Poetry and Art Exhibition

The enchanting evening saw Afghan poets presenting their works, their verses echoing the resilience, pride, and spirit of Afghanistan. A heartfelt message from Afghan artist Salman Ali Uruzgani was shared, adding depth to the cultural discourse. The event was further enhanced by live Afghan music, adding a rhythm to the celebration of Afghan culture. The highlight of the evening was the inauguration of an exhibition displaying exquisite calligraphy and gilding works by renowned artists. This exhibition, open to the public until January 15, invites visitors to delve deeper into the artistic prowess of the ECO region.

0
Afghanistan Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

