Aerial Action Spectacle ‘Fighter’ Unveils Trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Promise Thrills

Building anticipation for the much-awaited aerial action film ‘Fighter,’ the official trailer has been unveiled. The movie, starring Bollywood’s finest actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, promises high-octane action sequences and a poignant narrative. Directed by the acclaimed Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for a grand release in theaters on January 25, 2024.

Unveiling the Fighter

The ‘Fighter’ trailer showcases an explosive display of aerial action, taking the viewers on a thrilling journey. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, delves into the lives of Indian Air Force officers. It features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, with the narrative revolving around avenging India following a terrorist attack. Roshan’s rigorous physical training and impactful dialogues are some of the highlights in the trailer.

Notable Absence

Deepika Padukone, who plays an Air Force officer alongside Hrithik, was noticeably absent from the trailer launch event. A social media post hinted at health issues preventing her attendance. Regardless, the debut pairing of Hrithik and Deepika has created a buzz, with their on-screen chemistry evident in the songs and scenes showcased in the trailer.

Ranveer Singh’s Excitement

Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, expressed his excitement and support for ‘Fighter’ on social media. He praised the trailer as ‘ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!’, reflecting the overwhelming response from fans and audience members. The film, with its stellar ensemble cast, action sequences, and 3D IMAX effects, promises a cinematic extravaganza that is sure to captivate viewers.