Adrian Crowley and Matthew Nolan to Converge in Musical Performance at Fumbally Stables

Renowned songwriter, singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Adrian Crowley, is joining forces with Matthew Nolan, a distinguished musician, composer, academic, and curator. The duo is set to captivate audiences at the Fumbally Stables in Dublin on January 19th, in a concert that promises to be a confluence of distinct musical styles and talents.

Stellar Lineup

The event boasts an impressive roster of guest artists, including bassist Damian Lennon from Zeropunkt, composer Hugh O’Neill on trumpet, and Dublin-based artist, writer, and musician, Sharon Phelan, lending her expertise on electronics. Crowley will be showcasing his skills on the mellotron and loops, while Nolan will be wielding the electric guitar and synth.

Both Crowley and Nolan bring to the table unique musical backgrounds and experiences. Crowley, a celebrated artist with three nominations for the Choice Music Prize, clinched the win in 2010 for his album ‘Season of The Sparks’. On the other hand, Nolan’s repertoire is marked by his work on commissions for esteemed institutions such as the National Gallery of Ireland, BAM, and the Film at Lincoln Centre in New York.

Matthew Nolan: A Glimpse Inside the Artist’s Mind

The interview takes a deep dive into Nolan’s personal thoughts, musical inspirations, and experiences. His approach to music ranges from loud and noisy to quiet, reflecting his diverse inspirations. These include bands like Joy Division Dr Teeth and Electric Mayhem, as well as the artists he collaborates with. His first vinyl LP was ‘Psychocandy’ by the Jesus and Mary Chain, and he holds dear the song ‘Under Sphere’ by Adrian Crowley and Marry Waterson. The lyric that has resonated with him the most is from ‘Colors and the Kids’ by Cat Power. If compelled to choose one song to listen to for the rest of his life, Nolan would pick ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’ by Kris Kristofferson.

Music enthusiasts interested in witnessing an amalgamation of these unique and powerful talents can attend the upcoming performance at The Fumbally Stables.