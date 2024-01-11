en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Adrian Crowley and Matthew Nolan to Converge in Musical Performance at Fumbally Stables

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Adrian Crowley and Matthew Nolan to Converge in Musical Performance at Fumbally Stables

Renowned songwriter, singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Adrian Crowley, is joining forces with Matthew Nolan, a distinguished musician, composer, academic, and curator. The duo is set to captivate audiences at the Fumbally Stables in Dublin on January 19th, in a concert that promises to be a confluence of distinct musical styles and talents.

Stellar Lineup

The event boasts an impressive roster of guest artists, including bassist Damian Lennon from Zeropunkt, composer Hugh O’Neill on trumpet, and Dublin-based artist, writer, and musician, Sharon Phelan, lending her expertise on electronics. Crowley will be showcasing his skills on the mellotron and loops, while Nolan will be wielding the electric guitar and synth.

Both Crowley and Nolan bring to the table unique musical backgrounds and experiences. Crowley, a celebrated artist with three nominations for the Choice Music Prize, clinched the win in 2010 for his album ‘Season of The Sparks’. On the other hand, Nolan’s repertoire is marked by his work on commissions for esteemed institutions such as the National Gallery of Ireland, BAM, and the Film at Lincoln Centre in New York.

Matthew Nolan: A Glimpse Inside the Artist’s Mind

The interview takes a deep dive into Nolan’s personal thoughts, musical inspirations, and experiences. His approach to music ranges from loud and noisy to quiet, reflecting his diverse inspirations. These include bands like Joy Division Dr Teeth and Electric Mayhem, as well as the artists he collaborates with. His first vinyl LP was ‘Psychocandy’ by the Jesus and Mary Chain, and he holds dear the song ‘Under Sphere’ by Adrian Crowley and Marry Waterson. The lyric that has resonated with him the most is from ‘Colors and the Kids’ by Cat Power. If compelled to choose one song to listen to for the rest of his life, Nolan would pick ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’ by Kris Kristofferson.

Music enthusiasts interested in witnessing an amalgamation of these unique and powerful talents can attend the upcoming performance at The Fumbally Stables.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 mins ago
Pentagon Dismisses Conspiracy Theory About Taylor Swift Being a Psyop Asset
A conspiracy theory floated by Fox News host Jesse Watters has ignited social media, suggesting that pop singer Taylor Swift could be a psychological operation (psyop) asset for the Pentagon. The whispers began to circulate following Swift’s collaboration with Vote.org, an initiative aimed at mobilizing young voters. However, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh and Vote.org’s chief
Pentagon Dismisses Conspiracy Theory About Taylor Swift Being a Psyop Asset
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing
29 mins ago
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing
Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani's Play
30 mins ago
Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani's Play
Belle Mariano Set to Launch New Album 'Solemn': A Testament to her Evolving Artistry
24 mins ago
Belle Mariano Set to Launch New Album 'Solemn': A Testament to her Evolving Artistry
Sheelpovaas Foundation to Launch E-Commerce Store for Bengal's Traditional Crafts
26 mins ago
Sheelpovaas Foundation to Launch E-Commerce Store for Bengal's Traditional Crafts
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
27 mins ago
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
Latest Headlines
World News
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Training Program Bags Prestigious Award
5 mins
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Training Program Bags Prestigious Award
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
5 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
5 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
6 mins
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
7 mins
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
7 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
7 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
8 mins
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
8 mins
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
1 hour
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
6 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app