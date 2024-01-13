en English
Arts & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh Unveils Intriguing New Look for Upcoming Film ‘G2’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Adivi Sesh Unveils Intriguing New Look for Upcoming Film ‘G2’

Renowned actor and writer, Adivi Sesh, has set the internet alight with a new look for his upcoming film, G2, a sequel to the successful spy thriller, Goodachari. Sesh took to social media to share a mirror selfie from the sets, showcasing intriguing facial scars that has sparked an enthusiastic response from his followers. The film, currently shooting in Hyderabad since December 2023, promises to take the Goodachari franchise to new heights.

Production On a Grand Scale

Reports suggest that the production of G2 is unfolding on a significantly grander scale than its predecessor. Lavish sets, including a unique five-floor glass structure, have been erected specifically for this project, indicating the epic scope of the film. The sequel continues the thrilling story of a spy on a mission beyond India’s borders, promising high-octane action and gripping plot twists.

Strong Backing and Expert Direction

Produced by the dynamic duo, TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, G2 is under the expert direction of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. With such a strong team behind the film, expectations are soaring. The release date for the film is yet to be announced, but it is slated for release the following year.

Adivi Sesh’s Upcoming Projects

Aside from G2, Adivi Sesh has an exciting lineup of projects. He is also involved in a pan-India action drama titled Dacoit, co-starring Shruti Haasan. As his fans eagerly await the release of G2, they can look forward to seeing him in a variety of roles in the near future.

Arts & Entertainment India
