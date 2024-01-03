en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan Confirm Relationship

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan Confirm Relationship

The dawn of 2024 marks a new chapter in the lives of Bollywood celebrities, as the industry is abuzz with the romantic vibes of the New Year. Prominent amongst these are actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan, who have taken this opportunity to confirm their previously rumored relationship.

Love in the Air

The couple shared a charming New Year selfie on Instagram, wishing for magic, happiness, and love. The post, adorned with symbolic unicorns and rainbows, was a beautiful representation of their affection for each other. This public display wasn’t the first time Aditi and Siddharth shared their moments together. Aditi has previously posted pictures with Siddharth, including a family picture during Diwali 2023 and a video of Siddharth playing piano, where she praised his film ‘Chittha’.

Embracing the Spotlight

Another noteworthy post from Aditi featured a group selfie from her film ‘Jubilee’s premiere night, where she and Siddharth stood out as a couple. The duo, who have always maintained a low profile about their relationship, have now chosen to celebrate their bond openly, receiving well wishes from their followers for the New Year. The confirmation of their relationship has lit up the Bollywood industry, adding to the festive New Year spirit.

Bollywood’s New Year Romance

Aditi and Siddharth are not the only ones riding the romantic wave this New Year. Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Jr. NTR, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhavan, Kriti Sanon, and others, celebrated New Year 2024 by vacationing in different parts of the world. Many of these stars have shared glimpses of their celebrations, contributing to the amorous atmosphere within the industry.

As we dive into 2024, the Bollywood industry seems to be embracing love and openness, with celebrities expressing their affection openly. The confirmation of the relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan is a testament to this trend, adding a touch of romance to the beginning of the New Year.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts 'Pheasants of Detroit': An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology

By BNN Correspondents

James Brown Arena Set for Historic Transformation; Kansas City Current Achieves Milestone

By BNN Correspondents

Incredible Find: 1980s Market Purchase Revealed as Rare Victorian Artifact

By BNN Correspondents

SEVENTEEN Gears Up for Italian Adventure in New Travel Show

By BNN Correspondents

Sue Johnston Defies Ageism with New Thriller, 'Truelove' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 mins
Sue Johnston Defies Ageism with New Thriller, 'Truelove' ...
heart comment 0
DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage

By María Alejandra Trujillo

DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage
Carrie Fisher’s Influence on the Digital Art Fair: A Pioneering Encounter

By BNN Correspondents

Carrie Fisher's Influence on the Digital Art Fair: A Pioneering Encounter
Indian PM Modi Lauds Devotional Song ‘Ram Aayenge’ by Swati Mishra

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian PM Modi Lauds Devotional Song 'Ram Aayenge' by Swati Mishra
Ewan Mitchell Shines in Amazon Prime’s Festive Black Comedy

By BNN Correspondents

Ewan Mitchell Shines in Amazon Prime's Festive Black Comedy
Latest Headlines
World News
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
16 seconds
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
37 seconds
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
1 min
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
2 mins
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
3 mins
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
3 mins
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
4 mins
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
4 mins
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
4 mins
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
29 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app