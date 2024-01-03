Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan Confirm Relationship

The dawn of 2024 marks a new chapter in the lives of Bollywood celebrities, as the industry is abuzz with the romantic vibes of the New Year. Prominent amongst these are actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan, who have taken this opportunity to confirm their previously rumored relationship.

Love in the Air

The couple shared a charming New Year selfie on Instagram, wishing for magic, happiness, and love. The post, adorned with symbolic unicorns and rainbows, was a beautiful representation of their affection for each other. This public display wasn’t the first time Aditi and Siddharth shared their moments together. Aditi has previously posted pictures with Siddharth, including a family picture during Diwali 2023 and a video of Siddharth playing piano, where she praised his film ‘Chittha’.

Embracing the Spotlight

Another noteworthy post from Aditi featured a group selfie from her film ‘Jubilee’s premiere night, where she and Siddharth stood out as a couple. The duo, who have always maintained a low profile about their relationship, have now chosen to celebrate their bond openly, receiving well wishes from their followers for the New Year. The confirmation of their relationship has lit up the Bollywood industry, adding to the festive New Year spirit.

Bollywood’s New Year Romance

Aditi and Siddharth are not the only ones riding the romantic wave this New Year. Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Jr. NTR, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhavan, Kriti Sanon, and others, celebrated New Year 2024 by vacationing in different parts of the world. Many of these stars have shared glimpses of their celebrations, contributing to the amorous atmosphere within the industry.

As we dive into 2024, the Bollywood industry seems to be embracing love and openness, with celebrities expressing their affection openly. The confirmation of the relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan is a testament to this trend, adding a touch of romance to the beginning of the New Year.