Arts & Entertainment

Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix

In a stirring development, Adire, a satirical Nigerian film, is poised to grace the screens of a global audience via Netflix. The narrative, imbued with dark humor and profound emotions, offers a sharp critique of significant societal issues in Nigeria, particularly those related to gender and religion. The film, set for release on Netflix on January 12, is anticipated to resonate deeply with viewers, prompting introspection on societal attitudes and norms.

Adire’s Journey: From Local Theatres to Global Screens

Originally premiered by FilmOne Entertainment on November 3, 2023, Adire’s fascinating narrative has been successful in commanding attention and provoking thought. The film’s global reach was cemented when Netflix acquired the rights, ensuring that fans of Nigerian cinema and viewers worldwide would have the opportunity to partake in this cinematic experience, provided they have a Netflix subscription.

Unraveling the Plot: A Tale of Courage and Confrontation

The movie’s plot revolves around a former sex worker named Adire, portrayed by Kehinde Bankole, who attempts to reinvent her life by moving to a new town and launching a lingerie business. However, her past and the nature of her enterprise arouse the ire of the town’s religious preacher’s wife, leading to an intense confrontation. She stirs the townspeople against Adire, alleging her house to be possessed by an evil spirit that necessitates a church-led cleansing. In this conflict, Adire emerges as a defiant figure who challenges and subverts the town’s antiquated stereotypes and prejudices.

The Creative Minds Behind Adire

The movie is a creative collaboration, directed by Adeoluwa Owu and penned by Jack’enneth Opukeme. The cast boasts talented actors like Femi Branch and Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, alongside Bankole. Together, they breathe life into this compelling narrative that oscillates between biting satire and deep-seated emotion.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

