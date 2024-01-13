en English
Arts & Entertainment

Adie Breathes New Life into Classic OPM Hit ‘Closer You and I’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Adie Breathes New Life into Classic OPM Hit ‘Closer You and I’

Philippine music scene has a new hit in town. Adie, a burgeoning artist in the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) scene, has graced the industry with his fresh rendition of the classic song ‘Closer You and I.’ This historic track, originally performed by the legendary Gino Padilla, has been updated, commissioned by Close-up, and has been recreated with the infusion of romantic, cinematic, and magical realist elements to resonate with today’s listeners.

A Historic Spin with a Cinematic Touch

The song’s launch took place at a mall in Quezon City. Amid the glitter and glitz of the event, Adie expressed his sheer disbelief and honor at being handpicked for such a significant project. His intent was to infuse the song with a new vibe, one that keeps the legacy intact while adding a contemporary sound that appeals to the modern audience.

Music Video: A Slice of Everyday Romance

The release of ‘Closer You and I’ was marked by a music video directed by the acclaimed Tonet Jadaone. The director’s vision was to craft a visual narrative that was not just appealing but also relatable. The video highlights moments that occur in the course of everyday life, such as a special encounter in an elevator, instead of limiting these experiences to the realms of movies or TV shows.

Star Studded Collaboration

The video starred the popular love duo of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. Both actors were thrilled to be a part of this project. Mariano fondly recalled her childhood memories associated with the song, while Pangilinan appreciated the subtle nuances of the acting required for the video. Their participation has added a dash of star power to the project, resulting in a new version of ‘Closer You and I’ that aims to connect with a new generation while honoring the legacy of the original.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

