Adan Canto: A Tribute to the Late 'Cleaning Lady' and 'Designated Survivor' Star

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Adan Canto, a Mexican-American actor celebrated for his roles in television series such as 'The Cleaning Lady' and 'Designated Survivor'. Canto, who demonstrated his versatility and depth of spirit in both television and film, passed away at the age of 42 following a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

Remembering Adan Canto

Adan Canto, whose talent shone brightly in the entertainment industry, leaves behind an indelible legacy. His works ranged from gripping television series to blockbuster movies, including his notable role as Sunspot in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past'. As a testament to his impact, Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment released a joint statement expressing their grief and remembering him as a wonderful actor and dear friend.

Co-stars Pay Tribute

The news of Canto's demise led to an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from colleagues and co-stars. His co-star from 'Designated Survivor', Oliver Hudson, son of Goldie Hawn, expressed his devastation on Instagram. Hudson shared a touching message reflecting on their conversations about family and life outside of Los Angeles. Halle Berry, Canto's co-star in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and 'Bruised', also paid a moving tribute on social media, sharing a close-up photo of Adan and expressing her profound sadness.

Survived by His Family

Adan Canto is survived by his wife Stephanie and their two young children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine. His death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and fans worldwide. Despite his untimely demise, Adan's spirit lives on through his memorable roles and the profound impact he made on those who knew him.