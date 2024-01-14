en English
Arts & Entertainment

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Late ‘Grown Ups’ Co-Star Alec Musser

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Late ‘Grown Ups’ Co-Star Alec Musser

In a sorrowful revelation, actor Alec Musser, famous for his roles in ‘Grown Ups’ and soap opera ‘All My Children,’ has passed away at the tender age of 50. The news was confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press, leaving fans in deep shock and sadness. The cause of Musser’s death, which occurred in his residence in Del Mar, California, remains undisclosed.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, who shared the screen with Musser in the 2010 film ‘Grown Ups,’ expressed his heartfelt condolences on Instagram. Sandler, who co-wrote and produced the movie, praised Musser as a ‘wonderful, funny, and good man,’ extending his thoughts and prayers to the late actor’s family. Musser’s role as the ‘Water Park Stud’ in ‘Grown Ups’ is still etched in the viewers’ memory. His high-pitched voice humorously contrasting with his muscular appearance, brought laughter to the female characters in the film, played by Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and Joyce Van Patten.

Soap Star to Fitness Model

Musser’s acting prowess wasn’t limited to the big screen. The actor gained recognition for winning the second season of SOAPnet’s ‘I Wanna Be a Soap Star,’ a feat that led him to the soap opera ‘All My Children.’ Musser portrayed the character Del Henry from 2005 to 2007, earning him a place in the hearts of soap opera fans. Beyond acting, Musser was also known for his fitness modeling career and a vibrant social media presence.

A String of Losses in the Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of several stars, with Musser’s death adding to the increasing number of passings recently. Bill Hayes of ‘Days of Our Lives’ also passed away on the same day, leaving fans in a state of grief. As tributes pour in for Musser, the mystery surrounding his death remains, casting a somber shadow over the loss.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

