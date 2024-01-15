en English
Arts & Entertainment

Adam Hills Set to Debut at the Slapstick Festival with a Special Comedy Session

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Adam Hills Set to Debut at the Slapstick Festival with a Special Comedy Session

Adam Hills, the celebrated Australian comedian, disability activist, and author, will be making his inaugural appearance at the Slapstick festival. Replacing an event originally intended to focus on Alan Bleasdale’s G.B.H., Hills will be presenting a ‘Desert Island Comedy Flicks’ session at the Bristol Old Vic on Sunday, February 18. This novel inclusion in the festival’s program comes as a result of a rescheduling conflict.

An Exciting Addition

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new addition to the festival’s lineup, Festival Director Chris Daniels voiced his excitement about having Hills, who is noted for his quick wit and comprehensive knowledge of comedy, grace the event. Daniels mentioned, “We are delighted to bring Adam Hills on board.”

Changes to the Program

In another noteworthy modification to the program, Hills is also set to join Mike McCartney at the Bristol Beacon’s Lantern Hall on Saturday, February 17. McCartney, a member of the comedy band The Scaffold, plans to share memories of watching silent films with his brother, Sir Paul McCartney. The duo will discuss their experiences with The Scaffold band and present their favorite Buster Keaton film clips and shorts.

The Slapstick Festival

The Slapstick festival, a renowned celebration of screen comedy, is slated to take place from February 14 to 18. Tickets for all events are currently available for purchase, offering comedy enthusiasts an opportunity to witness the humorous insights of Hills and McCartney, among others.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

