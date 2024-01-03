Adam Driver Discusses The ‘Italian Connection’ in His Roles

In the realm of cinema, Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver has been making waves with his recent portrayals of Italian figures, causing a stir in the press and among fans. However, the actor, renowned for his performances as Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s 2021 blockbuster ‘House of Gucci’ and Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s 2023 biopic ‘Ferrari’, has voiced his bemusement over the attention drawn to his choice of roles.

Choice Driven by Directors, Not Nationality

Despite the Italian thread running through his recent roles, Driver maintains that there was no grand strategy behind his decisions. Instead, he was drawn to these characters by the allure of working with such acclaimed directors as Ridley Scott and Michael Mann. The nationality of the characters he played, he insists, was secondary to the opportunity to work on these high-profile projects.

Press Cycle’s Focus on Italian Roles

Driver’s recent roles have inadvertently placed him in the spotlight for playing Italian characters, a fact that has been humorously noted by the actor himself. In response to the press cycle’s relentless focus on his Italian roles, Driver joked about the lack of strategic planning in his career moves. He also expressed his slight annoyance at the frequency of questions related to his Italian characters in interviews.

Actor’s Future Path

While Driver’s portrayal of Italian characters has been well-received, he has hinted at a shift in direction for his future roles. The actor suggests that he might steer clear of Italian roles in the future, given the attention they have garnered. However, he is unambiguous about his commitment to choosing roles based on the project’s overall appeal and the opportunity to work with talented filmmakers, rather than any particular nationality or cultural affiliation.