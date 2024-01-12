Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in ‘Percy Jackson’

Adam Copeland, WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) sensation, has stepped into a new arena, trading the wrestling ring for the mythical world of Percy Jackson. In the Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Copeland has taken on the role of Ares, the God of War, and in doing so, has brought a unique blend of intensity and humor to the character.

Wrestling Background Fuels Characterization of Ares

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Copeland delved into his portrayal of Ares, drawing parallels between his wrestling background and the physicality of his new role. Ares, known for his aggressive and combative nature, resonated with Copeland’s professional wrestling persona. “Ares would have made an excellent professional wrestler,” Copeland stated, underscoring how his wrestling experience fuelled the intensity required to portray the God of War.

A Fresh Perspective of Ares

Beyond the physicality, Copeland took the opportunity to explore different facets of Ares, from his intimidating demeanor to his unexpected comedic elements. This exploration was made possible by the show’s writing, which Copeland commended. “The writing allowed me to understand the character better,” he explained, adding that the comedic elements brought a unique depth to Ares that he enjoyed portraying.

Relatability of Ares and Audience Connection

Despite being a deity, Ares’s flawed nature makes him relatable to the audience. Copeland emphasized this aspect, highlighting Ares’s poor parenting skills as an attribute reflecting his own background. This relatability, Copeland believes, is what allows audiences to connect with his character on a deeper level. Ares’s introduction in the series occurred in the episode fittingly titled ‘A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers.’

With his portrayal of Ares, Copeland has successfully transitioned from the wrestling ring to the world of Percy Jackson, bringing a unique intensity and depth to his character that resonates with audiences. By drawing on his wrestling background and embracing the writing of the show, Copeland has crafted a portrayal of Ares that is as engaging as it is relatable.