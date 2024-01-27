Adam Booth, Noted Appalachian Storyteller, to Perform at Ohio University

Acclaimed Appalachian storyteller and musician, Adam Booth, is scheduled to grace the stage at Ohio University Southern Bowman Auditorium on February 4th. This performance is part of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2023-24 subscription concert series. As a native of Wayne County, West Virginia, Booth, the 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year, has made a significant impression on the national stage with his storytelling prowess and musical talent.

Storytelling Blends Traditional and Contemporary

Booth's storytelling is a compelling blend of traditional folklore, music, and contemporary Appalachia. His distinctive style has earned him multiple Parents' Choice awards and recognition at premier storytelling events across the United States. His stories, steeped in the rich tapestry of Appalachian culture and tradition, resonate deeply with audiences, highlighting the enduring relevance of folklore in the modern era.

A Career Marked by Achievements

Booth's career has been distinguished by numerous fellowships, presentations, and commissions from prestigious institutions. Among them are the Berea Appalachian Sound Archives Fellowship, Ghost Ranch, the National Storytelling Conference, the Appalachian Studies Association Conference, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Academy of Medicine. These recognitions underscore Booth's significant contributions to preserving and promoting Appalachian culture and storytelling.

Invitation to Public and Free Entry for Students

The upcoming performance at the Ohio University Southern Bowman Auditorium invites the public to experience Booth's storytelling skills firsthand. The admission fee is set at $15, payable at the door. However, students and children are granted free entry, fostering a space for the younger generation to engage with and appreciate the art of storytelling. For more information, visit Adam Booth’s web site at adam-booth.com.