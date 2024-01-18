en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Actress Rebecca Romijn’s Candid Talk: Working Motherhood, Past Controversies, and ‘Star Trek’ Passion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Actress Rebecca Romijn’s Candid Talk: Working Motherhood, Past Controversies, and ‘Star Trek’ Passion

In the dazzling limelight of the Critics’ Choice Awards, Rebecca Romijn, renowned actress of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ and ‘Femme Fatale’, offered a candid insight into her life as a working mother, the trials she endures in her profession, and her journey with the Star Trek series. Despite her professional accolades and the critical acclaim of her work, Romijn’s most formidable critics are not industry veterans but her twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

The Toughest Critics

Romijn’s confession of the guilt and heartache she feels when her work pulls her away from her children resonated deep within the hearts of working parents everywhere. The actress gave voice to a universal struggle, revealing a poignant human aspect behind her celebrity persona. Her daughters, who she shares with her husband Jerry O’Connell, hold her to a standard no critic can match, highlighting the profound impact of family dynamics on an individual’s life and career.

Addressing Past Allegations

Romijn’s interview took a serious turn as she addressed allegations made by her ex-husband John Stamos in his biography. The negative portrayal, a stark contrast to Romijn’s rising career at the time, caught her off guard. Displaying commendable restraint, Romijn chose not to engage in a public dispute, not wishing to boost book sales through controversy. Her husband, Jerry O’Connell, echoed her sentiments, focusing on the potential repercussions this could have on their teenage daughters who are increasingly exposed to online narratives.

A Lifelong ‘Star Trek’ Fan’s Dream Come True

Despite the challenges, Romijn’s passion for her work remains undiminished, particularly her role in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’. As a lifelong fan of the series, Romijn expressed her gratitude for the critical recognition the show has received. For her, being part of a franchise she has admired since childhood is not just a professional triumph, but a personal dream realized.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
The Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC), an iconic phenomenon in Korean pop culture since its inception in 2010, has become a battleground for K-Pop idols, showcasing their prowess in various sports. While the event has been a magnet for fans, it has also been a hotbed of controversy, especially concerning the injuries sustained by the
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
15 mins ago
Meghalaya Releases State Anthem in Celebration of 52nd Year of Statehood
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
15 mins ago
Normani Teases Exciting Updates about Upcoming Album at Sundance 2024
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
5 mins ago
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
10 mins ago
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Festival Commences Early, Celebrates Artistic Flights with 'Udaan'
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
10 mins ago
New Illustrations Highlight Changes in 'The Hunger Games' Movie Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Divisional Round: Strategic Fantasy Football Picks
4 mins
NFL Divisional Round: Strategic Fantasy Football Picks
Texas So. Tigers to Face Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Basketball Clash
5 mins
Texas So. Tigers to Face Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Basketball Clash
Will Jacks’ Century in SA20 2024: A Game-Changer for Pretoria Capitals and RCB
5 mins
Will Jacks’ Century in SA20 2024: A Game-Changer for Pretoria Capitals and RCB
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
5 mins
ISAC: The Intersection of K-Pop and Sports Faces Controversy Over Idol Injuries
Osun State Government Reaffirms Commitment to White Paper Decisions on Chieftaincy Matters
5 mins
Osun State Government Reaffirms Commitment to White Paper Decisions on Chieftaincy Matters
Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Montgomery County Following Swift Resolution of Chlorine Issue
5 mins
Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Montgomery County Following Swift Resolution of Chlorine Issue
Steele Sidebottom and Alisha Edwards: Expecting Second Child Amidst Challenges and Excitement
9 mins
Steele Sidebottom and Alisha Edwards: Expecting Second Child Amidst Challenges and Excitement
Debate on U.S. Role in Preventing Middle East Conflict Amid Regional Escalations
10 mins
Debate on U.S. Role in Preventing Middle East Conflict Amid Regional Escalations
Sarfaraz Ahmed's Departure from Pakistani Cricket: An End or a New Beginning?
10 mins
Sarfaraz Ahmed's Departure from Pakistani Cricket: An End or a New Beginning?
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
10 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Brockton Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges in Boston
15 mins
Brockton Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges in Boston
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
1 hour
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
1 hour
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app