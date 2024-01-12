en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Actress Kim Chiu Announces Uncut Airing of ‘Linlang’ Across Multiple Platforms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Actress Kim Chiu Announces Uncut Airing of ‘Linlang’ Across Multiple Platforms

Filipina actress Kim Chiu has taken to social media to announce the upcoming airing of the uncut and extended version of her series, ‘Linlang’, on various free TV channels and Kapamilya platforms. The series will begin airing on January 22nd at 8:45 p.m., following ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.’

‘Linlang’: Uncut and Extended

The series’ uncut version will feature never-before-seen scenes, adding depth and new dimensions to the beloved narrative. ‘Linlang’ is set to air on several channels including the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z, iWant, and The Filipino Channel (TFC).

Kim Chiu on Playing Juliana

On Instagram, Chiu shared a promotional reel from the ABS-CBN compound, expressing her excitement for the series’ broadcast. She also offered a reflective look at her role as Juliana: a character who, in her words, made her the ‘most hated.’ Despite the challenge, Chiu shared that she enjoyed immersing herself in the character’s complexities and is eager for audiences to witness Juliana’s full journey in the extended version of ‘Linlang.’

A Star-Studded Cast

‘Linlang’ boasts a notable cast that includes Maricel Soriano, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, Kaila Estrada, Heaven Peralejo, and Ruby Ruiz, among others. Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment, the series originally premiered on Prime Video the previous year, garnering a significant fanbase and critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances.

As ‘Linlang’ prepares to make its debut on multiple platforms, audiences can look forward to experiencing the series in its full, uncut version, promising an immersive viewing experience filled with intrigue, drama, and memorable performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
In the heart of Lynnwood City Hall, a unique art gallery unfolded, drawing the attention of veterans, Gold Star families, and art enthusiasts. The event, aptly named ‘Operation Paint to Heal’, served as a platform for local veterans to showcase their artistic talents, while emphasizing the healing properties of art for those grappling with post-traumatic
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
Lee Herrick, California's 10th Poet Laureate, to Grace Santa Maria Library with Poetry Reading
14 mins ago
Lee Herrick, California's 10th Poet Laureate, to Grace Santa Maria Library with Poetry Reading
Delve Into Deepholm: A New Strategic Chapter for Hearthstone Players
24 mins ago
Delve Into Deepholm: A New Strategic Chapter for Hearthstone Players
Singer-Songwriter Discovers Over 3,000 Italian Relatives, Celebrates with New Song
9 mins ago
Singer-Songwriter Discovers Over 3,000 Italian Relatives, Celebrates with New Song
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson: Success, Isolation, and the Paradox of Stardom
12 mins ago
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson: Success, Isolation, and the Paradox of Stardom
Yuna, Former AOA Member, Announces Marriage to Composer Kang Jung Hoon
13 mins ago
Yuna, Former AOA Member, Announces Marriage to Composer Kang Jung Hoon
Latest Headlines
World News
Butte Central Maroons' Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech
1 min
Butte Central Maroons' Duo Keeley and Moodry Commit to Montana Tech
Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World's Top 10
2 mins
Alex de Minaur: Rising Star of Australian Tennis Enters World's Top 10
Streetsboro Girls Basketball Team Shatters Scoring Record in Victory over Cloverleaf
3 mins
Streetsboro Girls Basketball Team Shatters Scoring Record in Victory over Cloverleaf
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
5 mins
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
6 mins
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
6 mins
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
6 mins
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
8 mins
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
8 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app