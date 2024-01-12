Actress Kim Chiu Announces Uncut Airing of ‘Linlang’ Across Multiple Platforms

Filipina actress Kim Chiu has taken to social media to announce the upcoming airing of the uncut and extended version of her series, ‘Linlang’, on various free TV channels and Kapamilya platforms. The series will begin airing on January 22nd at 8:45 p.m., following ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.’

‘Linlang’: Uncut and Extended

The series’ uncut version will feature never-before-seen scenes, adding depth and new dimensions to the beloved narrative. ‘Linlang’ is set to air on several channels including the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z, iWant, and The Filipino Channel (TFC).

Kim Chiu on Playing Juliana

On Instagram, Chiu shared a promotional reel from the ABS-CBN compound, expressing her excitement for the series’ broadcast. She also offered a reflective look at her role as Juliana: a character who, in her words, made her the ‘most hated.’ Despite the challenge, Chiu shared that she enjoyed immersing herself in the character’s complexities and is eager for audiences to witness Juliana’s full journey in the extended version of ‘Linlang.’

A Star-Studded Cast

‘Linlang’ boasts a notable cast that includes Maricel Soriano, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, Kaila Estrada, Heaven Peralejo, and Ruby Ruiz, among others. Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment, the series originally premiered on Prime Video the previous year, garnering a significant fanbase and critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances.

As ‘Linlang’ prepares to make its debut on multiple platforms, audiences can look forward to experiencing the series in its full, uncut version, promising an immersive viewing experience filled with intrigue, drama, and memorable performances.