Actress Dhanya Balakrishna, known for her roles in films such as 7aum Arivu and Raja Rani, has issued an apology for a controversial decade-old Facebook post that has recently resurfaced online. This unexpected revelation comes just as Balakrishna is gearing up for the release of her latest film, Laal Salam, starring Rajinikanth. The contentious post, which was allegedly authored by Balakrishna, painted a derogatory image of the Tamil community, suggesting they were perpetually reliant on the neighboring state of Karnataka for basic necessities like water and electricity.

Controversy Stirs up on the Eve of Laal Salam's Release

The post, which dates back to 2012, came to light just before the launch of Laal Salam, raising eyebrows and inciting backlash from the public. Dhanya Balakrishna has unequivocally denied authoring the post, suggesting instead that it could be the work of an individual or group seeking to tarnish her reputation. The ensuing controversy led to an activist filing a complaint, requesting the upcoming film not to be released in Tamil Nadu, citing potential law and order challenges.

Balakrishna's Denial and Apology

Dhanya, in her statement, has fervently denied any association with the offensive post. She expressed her inability to prove her innocence due to the unavailability of evidence and cited this as the reason for her initial silence on the issue. Despite her denial, Balakrishna has shown grace and humility by extending a heartfelt apology to the Tamil community for the distress this incident has caused. She also apologized to Laal Salam's lead actor Rajinikanth and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, expressing regret for any inconvenience and hurt caused by this controversy.

The Unresolved Controversy

While Balakrishna's apology might have calmed some of the uproar, the controversy remains unresolved. The lack of concrete evidence to absolve her of the accusations has left a cloud of uncertainty. It remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the reception and success of Laal Salam. Regardless, the incident serves as a potent reminder of the volatile interplay of fame, controversy, and the power of social media in shaping public opinion.