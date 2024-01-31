Actors' Strike Leads Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to Bartend at Drake's Birthday Party

When the 2023 actors' strike hit Hollywood, it was an unexpected twist that led Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul—best known for their roles in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad—to step behind the bar at Drake's birthday party. The actors, who also co-own the liquor brand Dos Hombres Mezcal, not only took on the unexpected role of bartenders but also surprised the Canadian rapper, Drake, with their presence.

Necessity and Opportunity During the Strike

With the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike in full swing, Cranston and Paul were among many actors seeking alternative income sources. Their company, initially hired to cater the event, presented an opportunity for the duo to roll up their sleeves and step into the world of bartending. The event in question was none other than Drake's 37th birthday party, a star-studded event which took an amusing turn when the birthday boy recognized his bartenders.

An Unexpected Surprise for Drake

Drake, who was unaware of the surprise awaiting him, was taken aback when he realized that his drinks were being served by the famous actors. This moment, which Cranston recounted during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, became a highlight of the story. The actors' presence not only added a unique twist to the party but also served as a subtle promotion for their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres.

The Ripple Effects of the Actors' Strike

While this anecdote provided a lighthearted glimpse into the effects of the actors' strike, it also underscored the impact of the strike on the entertainment industry. Many actors were left in need of alternative income sources, leading to unusual situations like Cranston and Paul's bartending gig. Yet, in the face of adversity, the actors managed to turn a difficult situation into an amusing tale and a successful promotion for their brand.